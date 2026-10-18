After Grief Led Her Into Silence, Debra Twilight Copes Shares Her Journey Back To Purpose In International Bestseller

The Moment We Rise

Best-Selling Author Debra Twilight Copes

Sonic Artist and vocalist shares her journey through grief, faith, intuition and finding her voice again in“The Moment We Rise.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Debra Twilight Copes, sonic voice artist and metaphysical practitioner, is sharing her deeply personal story of losing her mother, isolation and the loss of her sense of self and ultimately finding a new purpose for her voice, as one of 15 contributing authors in the newly released international bestselling anthology,“The Moment We Rise Stories of Healing, Purpose, and the Courage to Choose a New Beginning”. Released September 9, 2026,“The Moment We Rise” reached the bestseller charts in in multiple categories, including Biography Reference & Collections, Mental & Spiritual Healing, and related categories, across the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United KingdomIn her chapter,“My Million-Minute Silence: The Day I Stood Still,” Debra reflects on the profound grief, burnout and personal challenges that followed her mother's death. As familiar distractions and creative outlets fell away, a period of unexpected stillness brought her face to face with the emotional and spiritual weight she had been carrying. She describes burying not only her mother but also her voice, letting go of her dream of being on stage, before unexpectedly discovering a higher purpose for her voice.Accustomed to a fast-paced life of constant decision-making, responsibility and meeting the needs of others, Debra had rarely stopped to consider the toll it was taking on her own wellbeing. Following her mother's death, grief and invisible health challenges left her little choice but to prioritise her wellbeing and listen to her body.“Writing about that day was one of the hardest things I've done, but it reminded me how far I'd come, became another part of my healing and brought my role and purpose to life. The reason for sharing my story outweighed the pain of revisiting it. I wouldn't change a thing about the experience, and the insights I gained will stay with me as I create spaces for others to share their stories.”The chapter explores Debra's profound inner battle amid the isolation of grief and the pandemic, as she unveils the often-unspoken challenges of losing her only confidante as an empath. On a day of uncomfortable truths, with a long-felt spiritual calling growing increasingly insistent, she finds herself facing an ultimatum:“Give up. Or get up.” She later describes an experience that she says“had restored my voice for purpose, not performance.”The title itself reflects something larger than Debra's individual experience. She chose“My Million-Minute Silence: The Day I Stood Still” to represent a period of grief, change and uncertainty when she became quieter while her intuition and spiritual calling grew louder. For Debra, writing the chapter ultimately gave that silence a voice.“We have spent generations gathering in circles. Perhaps it's time we remembered why,” Debra said.Drawing on her rediscovered vocal purpose, Debra weaves original sonic art and immersive soundscapes into restorative and storytelling circles and holistic offerings that unite the inner voice and creative energy. Debra sees her chapter as the beginning of a living dialogue, extending an invitation to circle as fertile ground where personal and unspoken truths can emerge, creating space to feel seen, integrate their discoveries and build momentum towards a deeper sense of belonging.An advocate for empaths, creative expression and accessible restorative spaces, Debra hopes to see circles and other opportunities for connection become a more familiar part of everyday community life.“The Moment We Rise” features 15 authors sharing personal stories of illness and healing, grief and loss, trauma, relationships, changing identities, spiritual experiences, self-discovery, reimagined dreams, career changes, and unexpected paths to purpose. The anthology was compiled by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy, and published by Morning Oak Publishing.The book follows the international bestselling anthologies“The Call Within: Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation” and“Whispers of the Soul: Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within”. All proceeds from The Moment We Rise benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, supporting its work to expand access to holistic healing tools, education, resources, and support.About Debra Twilight CopesDebra Twilight Copes is a sonic artist, sound healer and holistic practitioner whose instinctive creativity shapes her approach to sound and wellbeing. As part of her evolving vision, Empath's Odyssey, she is developing women-centred restorative and storytelling circles, alongside intimate experiences that weave together voice, sound and ceremony. Debra is a certified GeoLove Master Energy Healing Practitioner, having trained under Oliver Niño. Her professional development also includes accredited training in circle facilitation, Sound Healing and Sacred Ceremonies Facilitation with Life Changing Energy and Mindfulness Meditation Teacher training with Sean Fargo. As a voice artist and vocal arranger, Debra has contributed to session recordings, a music library and film, including“The London Mob”. Her voice has also been featured on radio.e. Through sound, story and self-expression, Debra hopes to encourage inner peace, connection, restoration and personal transformation.For more information or for media inquiries visit:

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

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After Grief Led Her into Silence, Debra Twilight Copes Shares Her Journey Back to Purpose in International Bestseller News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry



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