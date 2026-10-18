From Data And Statistics To Sound Therapy: Cristine Pontillo Shares Her Unexpected Path In International Bestseller

The Moment We Rise

Department of Commerce Field Representative Cristine Pontillo shares what inspired her journey into energy healing and sound therapy in“The Moment We Rise.”

BROWARD COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cristine Pontillo is one of 15 contributing authors featured in“The Moment We Rise: Stories of Healing, Purpose, and the Courage to Choose a New Beginning”, an anthology released September 9, 2026, sharing personal accounts of healing, change, self-discovery, and finding new direction. The book reached bestseller in multiple categories, including Biography Reference & Collections, Mental & Spiritual Healing, and related categories, across the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.Pontillo, a longtime Field Representative for the U.S. Department of Commerce, contributes the chapter“Mystical Vibrations,” which documents the experiences and interests that led her to explore energy, frequency, sound therapy, and holistic wellness.For 15 years, Pontillo's professional career has focused on data, statistics, and quality assurance. Alongside that work, she developed an interest in holistic practices after a number of personal experiences prompted her to explore questions surrounding intuition, energy, and human and animal responses.“I feel these animals know something about me that I don't,” Pontillo writes.Those encounters stayed with her and contributed to a broader curiosity that eventually led her to explore aura imaging, numerology, astrology, yoga, energy practices, and Bio-Well technology. As she continued researching energy and frequency, she discovered sound therapy and began pursuing training in holistic modalities.Behind that exploration was also a personal story of rebuilding her own sense of worth. Pontillo writes about her parents' divorce, losing her brother at a young age, difficult friendships and relationships, becoming a single mother of three, and spending years feeling as though she needed to prove herself to others.“I have learned that I needed to learn to love myself, that I am good enough for anything that I put my heart and soul into,” Pontillo writes.“I matter!”Pontillo says she has carried that lesson into raising her children, teaching them that they matter as well.Pontillo's chapter reflects one of the central ideas behind“The Moment We Rise”: a new beginning does not always arrive through one dramatic event. Sometimes it develops through a series of experiences that cause someone to question what they know, reconsider what they want, and choose a new direction.“The Moment We Rise” features personal stories from 15 authors exploring illness and healing, grief and loss, trauma, relationships, changing identities, spiritual experiences, self-discovery, reimagined dreams, career changes, and unexpected paths to purpose. The anthology was compiled by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy, and published by Morning Oak Publishing.About Cristine Pontillo:Cristine Pontillo, originally from Yonkers, New York, is the founder of Mystical Vibrations, a holistic wellness practice based in Broward County, Florida. With a 15-year career with the U.S. Department of Commerce and having raised three children, her growing interest in energy, frequency, and natural wellness led her into the holistic healing space. While continuing her career with the Department of Commerce, she is pursuing certifications in holistic healing modalities and working toward her Doctorate in Natural Medicine. Through Mystical Vibrations, she offers sound therapy, Bio-Well assessments, aromatherapy, and energy-based practices, with plans to incorporate auriculotherapy and herbalism. Her approach brings together sound, energy, and natural modalities to create personalized experiences that support balance and overall well-being.For media inquiries or to connect with Cristine Pontillo, visit or email....

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Data and Statistics to Sound Therapy: Cristine Pontillo Shares Her Unexpected Path in International Bestseller News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.