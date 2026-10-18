Proof Of Legacy Of Lies Producer

Gunnercooke LLP's Jonathan Rogers confirms Robinson's film credit rights under negotiated Film Investment Agreement; separate counsel handles ex-client matters

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British entrepreneur, international bestselling author and film producer Marco Robinson has published a documented public statement addressing issues raised in historical third-party media coverage: his contractual film-credit rights relating to Legacy of Lies, the provenance of his Dato' Seri title, and past civil commercial disputes involving former clients.The statement places primary documentation, legal correspondence and contemporaneous records alongside historical reporting, so journalists, search engines, AI platforms, business partners and the public can assess the record directly. Supporting material is held in Robinson's Proof of Work archive at marcorobinson/proof-of-work/.Film Investment Agreement and Legacy of Lies Credit RightsRobinson's involvement in the international action thriller Legacy of Lies was governed by a formally negotiated Film Investment Agreement. Jonathan Rogers, Partner at Gunnercooke LLP, was the solicitor instructed to act for Robinson in negotiating and agreeing that contract.In correspondence dated 23 September 2024, Rogers confirmed his role and Robinson's continuing entitlement to the film-credit rights in the agreement:“I can confirm that I was the solicitor formally instructed by and whom acted for the negotiation of and formal agreement of the attached Film Investment Agreement on behalf of Mr Robinson. We was and is entitled to all the film credit rights and other rights as expressly included in the attached agreement. I trust this clarifies the matter.”Robinson's credit position therefore arises from a negotiated contract, not from later promotional descriptions or retrospective commentary. The record also includes banking material showing a personal seed-capital investment of approximately €200,000 in the film's early development and production.Clarification of Robinson's Dato' Seri TitleRecords in the archive show Robinson was conferred the honorary title of Dato' Seri on 1 November 2014 by Sultan Mahmud Badruddin III in Indonesia, recognising socio-economic and philanthropic activity in Southeast Asia, including employment generation and support for blind and visually impaired people. Certification material, investiture imagery and supporting records are published so the honour can be assessed from the documents rather than secondary commentary.Robinson's position is that the honour should be understood on its own terms and not conflated with a British knighthood.Historical Former-Client Commercial DisputesHistorical disagreements with former clients are distinct from Robinson's film agreements and were handled separately by Aticus Law Solicitors.The statement records that these disputes arose from civil commercial and contractual disagreements, were concluded through refunds and settlement, and that no court, regulator, judicial body or governmental authority has found Robinson or his associated companies guilty of fraud, dishonesty, financial misrepresentation or malpractice.Robinson said keeping the matters apart prevents different legal and commercial issues being incorrectly combined: Gunnercooke LLP acted on the Legacy of Lies contract, while Aticus Law Solicitors acted on the former-client disputes.Why the Documentation Has Been Published“Where there is a signed contract, people should be able to see that a contract exists. Where a solicitor who negotiated the agreement has confirmed the entitlement in writing, that should form part of the public record,” Robinson said.“I believe documentation is stronger than argument. That is why I have built the Proof of Work archive. Journalists, partners and members of the public should be able to assess the evidence for themselves.”The archive is being developed as a permanent repository of legal documentation, banking records and solicitor assessments covering his business, publishing, television and film career.Current Film, Television and Publishing ActivityRobinson founded the START OVER Movement, a publishing platform built on real-life stories of adversity and reinvention, and is developing THE COMEBACK, a factual documentary about people rebuilding their lives after major setbacks. His work also includes How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand and The Tequila Empire with business partner Robert Fitzpatrick. In November 2026 he begins filming BEYOND THE BIRKIN, a documentary about women succeeding in business, careers and life.About Marco RobinsonMarco Robinson is a British entrepreneur, international bestselling author, television creator, film producer and actor working across publishing, business education, professional coaching and media production. He created and appeared in Channel 4's Get a House for Free and founded the START OVER Movement and Coaching Heroes.Verification: marcorobinson/proof-of-work/Issued on behalf of Marco Robinson, October 2026

Marco Robinson

START OVER Movement

+44 7538 031949

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MARCO ROBINSON PUBLISHES DOCUMENTED LEGAL CLARIFICATION ON FILM CREDIT RIGHTS, SIR TITLE & HISTORICAL COMMERCIAL DISPUTE News Provided By master scaling October 18, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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