Shine Auto Wash Brings Haunted Car Wash To Coquitlam October 2324

Shine Auto Wash Haunted Car Wash Coquitlam

Haunted Car Wash

Metro Vancouver's Shine Auto Wash turns its Coquitlam tunnel into a drive-through Halloween experience with live actors, fog, animatronics and a light show

- Billy Paskaruk, Car Wash Manager, Shine Auto Wash Coquitlam

COQUITLAM, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shine Auto Wash is turning the wash tunnel at its Coquitlam location into a haunted car wash on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 6 PM to 10 PM. Shine Auto Wash Coquitlam is at 1111 Woolridge Street. Customers get the haunted experience with a regular car wash, with no separate haunted-attraction admission charge. Shine says it is currently the only car wash in British Columbia running a haunted car wash.

Drivers take their car through the wash tunnel as usual and stay in their vehicles the entire time, while actors perform, fog fills the tunnel, huge animatronics watch and a Halloween themed light show sets the mood. It is drive-through only, and both wash tunnels at Shine Auto Wash Coquitlam will be set up for the event and operating. Your car comes out clean. Your nerves are on their own. The Works Wash adds more lights and more soap, which means more possible scares.

"I've wanted to try a haunted car wash for a long time, and this year we finally decided to make it happen. We've only had a short time to put this together, but the response already has us really excited. We want to give people in Coquitlam something fun and different to do for Halloween, and if the community enjoys it, I'd love to see this become an annual tradition that gets bigger and better every year," said Billy Paskaruk, Car Wash Manager at Shine Auto Wash Coquitlam.

Haunted car washes have become a Halloween attraction elsewhere in North America. Haunted Attraction Network reported on October 11, 2026 that haunted car washes were running at 131 locations in 32 U.S. states this October, most charging $20 to $30 US a car, and Calgary car washes have run haunted tunnels since 2020. Shine is bringing the format to Metro Vancouver, and at Shine Auto Wash Coquitlam the haunted experience comes with a regular wash.

Shine Auto Wash operates three car washes in Metro Vancouver: 750 Terminal Avenue in Vancouver, 7500 Gilley Avenue in Burnaby and 1111 Woolridge Street in Coquitlam. The haunted car wash is at the Coquitlam location only. Shine says it has washed more than 3 million vehicles. If the two nights go well, the company plans to bring the haunted car wash back next year.

Full details and answers to common questions are on the Shine Auto Wash Haunted Car Wash page.

Quick Facts:

Event: Haunted Car Wash at Shine Auto Wash Coquitlam

Dates: Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 2026

Hours: 6 PM to 10 PM

Location: Shine Auto Wash Coquitlam, 1111 Woolridge Street, Coquitlam, BC

Coquitlam only: Yes. Shine's Vancouver (750 Terminal Avenue) and Burnaby (7500 Gilley Avenue) car washes are not part of the event.

Format: drive-through only. Guests stay in their vehicles the entire time. Both wash tunnels will be set up for the event and operating, and there is no limit on the number of vehicles.

What is Included:

The haunted experience with a regular car wash, with live actors, fog, huge animatronics, a Halloween themed tunnel light show and more surprises. The Works Wash upgrade adds more lights and more soap.

Price: the same as a regular wash at Shine Auto Wash Coquitlam, with no separate haunted-attraction admission charge. Current wash prices are on the Shine Auto Wash website.

Age and family guidance: open to all ages. Scare actors in costume will be walking around and there will be huge animatronics, which could frighten younger children.

About Shine Auto Wash:

Shine Auto Wash runs three car washes in Metro Vancouver, in Vancouver, Burnaby and Coquitlam. Its tagline is "Experience the Ultimate Shine in under 4 minutes," and it says it has washed more than 3 million vehicles. Learn more at shineautowash.

Billy Paskaruk is available for interviews. Photos and video are available on request.

Billy Paskaruk

Shine Auto Wash, Coquitlam

+1 604-553-9855

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Shine Auto Wash Brings Haunted Car Wash to Coquitlam October 23–24 News Provided By Shine Auto Wash, Coquitlam October 18, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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