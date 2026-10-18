Kareena Kapoor's Sunday Jam Includes, 'Thoda Ghee Thoda Health Thoda Wealth'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) It seems like Ghee has become an integral part of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's life. In her latest social media post, Bebo shared that her Sunday jam includes some ghee, along with some health and wealth.

She took to the Stories section of her Insta handle and dropped her 'KKK SUNDAY GOALS' for this week.

She uploaded a picture of the whiteboard that revealed that the 'K3G' actor will complete 10 rounds, 10 plate shatches, 10 KB Pendulays, 10 Hinge Oblique Pullovers, 10 Sommersault Squats and 150 mts Ski as part of her ambitious workout regime.

The pic was accompanied by the text, "Thoda ghee thoda health thoda wealth...My Sunday Jam @happy_healthy_holy".

Meanwhile, in what became a viral moment, Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, recently won 2 years' worth of free Govardhan ghee on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18'.

Later, as the couple appeared together on 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show', host Kapil Sharma asked the power couple about the secret of them looking "young and fresh" even after 14 years of marriage.

In a hilarious manner, Saif gave all the credit to the constant consumption of desi ghee. Kareena revealed that it is a staple in their household, with their children - Taimur and Jeh also having it on a regular basis.

Saif shared a massive secret of Bebo during the episode, saying, "She doesn't only eat it but even rub it on her feet at night". Confirming this, Bebo said, "It helps you sleep well."

During the episode, Bebo also shared that Saif proposed to her not once, not twice, but thrice, in Mumbai, Greece, and Paris, only after which she agreed to marry him.

Bebo said, "He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece and he proposed to me in Paris and that's when I finally said 'Yes'".

Reacting to this with his unique sense of humor, Saif added, "If you had just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money."