FOREX Extends Weekend Trading To Major US Indices With New 7-Day Cfds

US SP 500 7 Day and US Tech 100 7 Day give traders access to broad US equity-market exposure across Saturday and Sunday The launch extends FOREX's growing out-of-hours offering, following the introduction of seven-day gold trading and expanded 24/5 access to US share CFDs earlier this year

Dubai October 2026: FOREX – a wholly owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., a publicly traded financial services company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker SNEX – has expanded its weekend trading offering with the launch of US SP 500 7 Day and US Tech 100 7 Day, two new CFD markets giving clients access to major US equity indices across Saturday and Sunday as well as during regular weekday trading hours. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The launch gives traders a new way to respond to developments affecting the broader US equity market before weekday index pricing resumes.

Unlike company-specific announcements, events such as unexpected economic data, geopolitical developments, policy decisions and shifts in market sentiment may influence entire sectors or the wider equity market at once. The introduction of weekend US index CFDs allows traders to take a broader market view when such developments emerge outside the conventional trading week.

Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, CMT at FOREX, said:“Weekend developments may change the outlook for the broader equity market before regular US cash equity trading resumes. A geopolitical escalation, an unexpected policy signal or a shift in expectations around growth and inflation may quickly alter sentiment across major US indices. Giving traders access to broad-market CFDs over the weekend provides another way to manage that exposure before weekday pricing resumes.”

Both new products are available through the FOREX platform as standalone CFD markets, separate from FOREX's existing index CFD products. US SP 500 7 Day provides weekend access to movements linked to the broad US large-cap equity market, while US Tech 100 7 Day gives traders exposure to the technology-focused segment of the US market.

Trading begins at 08:00 UTC on Saturday and continues across the weekend, with a one-hour pause between 21:00 and 22:00 UTC on Sunday before weekday market pricing resumes.

The launch follows FOREX's expansion of extended-hours trading earlier this year, when it introduced XAU/USD 7-Day weekend gold trading and broadened its 24/5 US share CFD offering to more than 100 US-listed companies. The addition of major US indices extends that access from individual securities and precious metals to broader equity-market exposure.

Hilal added:“Indices are often where broader macroeconomic expectations are expressed most clearly. They allow traders to take a view on market direction rather than isolate exposure to a single company, which becomes particularly relevant when the catalyst is geopolitical, economic or policy-driven rather than corporate.”

The new CFD markets give FOREX clients greater choice over how they manage market exposure across the week, extending the company's growing out-of-hours offering into major US equity indices.

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Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries.

FOREX is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033.

GAIN Global Markets Inc. has its principal place of business at 30 Independence Blvd, Suite 300 (3rd floor), Warren, NJ 07059, USA., and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company with a nearly 100-year track record, StoneX Group Inc. serves more than 50,000 commercial, institutional and payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from nearly 80 offices across six continents.

Further information on the Company is available at .

About FOREX

FOREX is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033. FOREX provides clients with access to more than 6,500 tradable markets and is one of the global market leaders in leveraged trading.

GAIN Global Markets Inc a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure..