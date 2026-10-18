UAE Signs Agreement To Host 2029 World Bank Group And IMF Annual Meetings In Abu Dhabi

Agreement further cements the UAE's standing as a global financial hub and key partner in supporting global economic stability

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

“The signing of the agreement marks a significant milestone, reflecting the international community's enduring confidence in the UAE's readiness and the efficiency of its financial infrastructure, while reaffirming the country's role in advancing global financial and monetary stability.”

Khaled Mohamed Balama:

“Abu Dhabi's hosting of the 2029 Meetings reflects the role of the UAE's financial system as a key hub in shaping the international financial agenda and building a more resilient global economy.”

Ajay Banga:

“The UAE has built institutions and infrastructure with a spirit of bold ambition and partnership, cementing its role as a global hub for economic dialogue.”

Kristalina Georgieva:

“The UAE has become an important hub for ideas, finance, innovation, and international cooperation.”

Bangkok,October 2026

The United Arab Emirates has signed the agreement to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Abu Dhabi.

Signed at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand, the agreement reflects growing international confidence in the UAE's economic and financial ecosystem. It also reinforces the country's position as a global financial hub and strategic partner in supporting the stability of the international economic system and shaping its future direction.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and the UAE Governor to the International Monetary Fund.

Representing the two international institutions, H.E. Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, and H.E. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, also signed the agreement in the presence of a number of senior officials.

Deepening International Confidence and Strategic Partnerships:

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the signing of the agreement to host the 2029 Annual Meetings translates the UAE leadership's vision into action by advancing the resilience and competitiveness of the country's economic model, expanding international partnerships and promoting multilateral cooperation.

“The signing of the agreement marks a significant milestone, reflecting the international community's enduring confidence in the UAE's readiness, the efficiency of its infrastructure and financial system, and its ability to host major international events of strategic importance,” he said

“By hosting this landmark gathering, the UAE is committed to providing a global platform that brings together financial sector leaders and decision-makers from around the world to explore ways of advancing financial and monetary stability and developing mechanisms for development finance.”

Al Hussaini added that the UAE's selection to host these global meetings builds on the country's successful track record in hosting major economic events and its direct role in supporting sustainable development and digital transformation.

He reaffirmed that the UAE would continue coordinating and cooperating with the IMF and the World Bank Group to put in place all the facilities and organisational capabilities required to ensure the success of the 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.

This, he said, would help deliver substantive outcomes that advance international economic cooperation, serve the aspirations of people and support the growth of emerging and advanced economies alike.

A Resilient Financial System and Global Leadership:

For his part, H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and the UAE Governor to the International Monetary Fund, said:“Abu Dhabi's hosting of the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund reflects the UAE leadership's efforts to reinforce the country's global leadership and the competitiveness of its financial system on the international stage, while reaffirming the UAE's position as a global hub for shaping the future of the international financial system.

“This selection is a testament to international confidence in the strength of the UAE's financial and banking sector and the efficiency of the financial, regulatory and monetary infrastructure overseen by the Central Bank, further enhancing the UAE's ability to play a pivotal role in advancing the multilateral financial agenda.”

He added:“Through this strategic hosting, the Central Bank of the UAE looks forward to leading international efforts to advance global financial and monetary stability, accelerate secure digital innovation and drive the transition towards sustainable finance.

“We are committed to providing a leading global platform that brings together central bank leaders, decision-makers and international financial institutions to discuss practical and innovative solutions that enhance the resilience of the global economy in the face of change and support inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Through this hosting, the Central Bank of the UAE will bring the UAE's expertise in financial stability, financial infrastructure development and innovation in digital financial services to the global discussion, reinforcing its role as a key partner in designing practical solutions to address global economic challenges and support pathways towards inclusive and sustainable growth.

Supporting Growth:

H.E. Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, said:“The UAE has built institutions and infrastructure with a spirit of bold ambition and partnership, cementing its role as a global hub for economic dialogue. Abu Dhabi is a fitting host for the Annual Meetings where our focus is on development impact, and delivering jobs, growth, and financing at scale.”

UAE: An Important Hub for Innovation:

For her part, H.E. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said:“I am delighted that the United Arab Emirates will host the IMF membership at our Annual Meetings in 2029. The UAE has become an important hub for ideas, finance, innovation, and international cooperation. We look forward to coming together there in 2029 to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead and help shape a better future.”

Strengthening International Economic Cooperation:

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said:“Hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund in Abu Dhabi is a significant milestone for the UAE and reflects the international community's confidence in Abu Dhabi as a trusted centre for global economic and financial dialogue.

“Abu Dhabi brings together the institutional strength, regulatory certainty and long-term investment capacity needed to support sustainable economic growth. Our focus is on fostering an environment where capital can move with confidence, businesses can grow with speed and certainty, and investment translates into lasting economic value.

“As we prepare to welcome the world's economic and financial leaders in 2029, we look forward to contributing to the global conversation on the future of growth, investment and international economic cooperation.”

A Global Platform for Economic Decision-Making:

Hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Abu Dhabi will provide an important platform for international economic cooperation and dialogue.

The meetings are set to bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers and economic experts, private sector representatives, civil society, media, and academics from 191 countries to examine the challenges and opportunities facing the global economy, the outlook for growth and financial stability, and future policies capable of supporting inclusive and sustainable development.

The formal signing builds on the UAE's longstanding partnership with the IMF and the World Bank Group, and marks the country's second time hosting the Annual Meetings, following Dubai in 2003. Hosting the Meetings in Abu Dhabi will provide an opportunity to advance international cooperation and multilateral dialogue on the key challenges facing the global economy.

It will also cement Abu Dhabi's role as a global centre for economic decision-making and a platform for multilateral financial dialogue.