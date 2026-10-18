Ajman To Host First-Ever Celebration Of Emirati Music, Honouring The Nation's Musical Heritage With Al Watan Choir

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates October 2026: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, will host the emirate's first Celebration of Emirati Music, performed by Al Watan Choir at the Ajman Cultural Centre Theatre. The event will celebrate landmark works from the UAE's musical heritage and melodies deeply embedded in the nation's collective memory across generations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The evening forms part of the Department's wider efforts to strengthen national identity, preserve Emirati cultural heritage and deepen its presence in community life. Through an artistic experience rooted in authentic local heritage, the programme will give audiences an opportunity to reconnect with the stories, values, and traditions that have shaped Emirati society, supporting quality of life and Ajman's growing cultural landscape in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

Al Watan Choir will perform a selection of Emirati songs that hold a special place in the nation's cultural memory. The programme will highlight the richness and diversity of Emirati musical traditions while reflecting the social experiences, values, and stories music carries from one generation to the next.

HE Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said:“Hosting the Celebration of Emirati Music in Ajman for the first time reflects our commitment to preserving the UAE's musical heritage and strengthening its presence within the cultural landscape. Emirati music is a powerful expression of our national identity and collective memory, carrying the stories, values and experiences of our society across generations.”

He added:“Through cultural and artistic experiences such as this, we aim to deepen community engagement with Emirati heritage, strengthen pride in national identity and introduce younger generations to the richness and artistic value of our musical traditions. These initiatives also contribute to enriching Ajman's cultural scene, enhancing quality of life and strengthening the emirate's position as a destination for meaningful cultural and artistic experiences.”

The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media continues to work with strategic partners to develop initiatives that celebrate Emirati heritage, enrich cultural participation and strengthen Ajman's presence within the UAE's cultural and artistic landscape.