Imran Khan Challenges FRRO's 'Leave India' Notice In Bombay High Court

Actor Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, directing him to leave India by October 28, terming the action arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional. The actor's legal team, led by advocate Zulfikar Memon, is likely to mention the matter before the High Court on Monday (October 19), seeking an urgent hearing.

Petition's Key Arguments

In his petition, Khan has sought quashing of the October 14 notice, contending that it does not specify the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, that he allegedly violated. He has also argued that the notice was issued without a show-cause notice or an opportunity to be heard.

According to the petition, Khan has held Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status since 2006 and has lived in India since he was about two years old. He has cited his education, professional work and family ties in the country to underline his longstanding association with India.

The petition states that Khan received the notice on October 15 and was directed to leave the country by October 28. It argues that the notice does not identify the specific legal provisions allegedly contravened or provide details of the material on which the authorities relied while issuing the direction.

Link to August Kranti Maidan Incident

The actor has linked the notice to an incident on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan and Nana Chowk in Mumbai, where he says he was briefly detained by police. According to his account, he was returning to his vehicle when he was surrounded by media personnel and apprehended by the police. He has denied entering any restricted or barricaded area or disobeying police directions to leave.

The petition further states that Khan was taken to the Yellow Gate Police Station along with family members and was subsequently released. It refers to an FIR registered at Gamdevi Police Station on October 10 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Khan has contended that the notice appears to have been issued in connection with the FIR, despite the allegations remaining unproven. The petition also points out that, according to him, no chargesheet had been filed and no charges framed when the notice was issued.

Relief Sought from Court

Arguing that the direction to leave India has serious consequences for him, Khan has challenged the action as disproportionate and in violation of the legal safeguards he claims are applicable in his case. He has also raised concerns over the circumstances and timing of the notice, including what he describes as public calls for action against him.

The petition seeks quashing of the notice and disclosure of the records and material relied upon by the FRRO. Khan has also sought interim protection against coercive steps, including his removal or deportation from India, blacklisting, or any action affecting his OCI registration while the matter is pending before the court. (ANI)

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