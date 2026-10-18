Delhi HC Proposes Student Teams For Surprise Checks Of Public Toilets

Court proposes surprise inspections by student teams

The Delhi High Court has proposed surprise inspections of public toilets by teams of male and female students from three social work institutions to monitor their cleanliness, hygiene and structural condition, emphasising that access to hygienic public toilets is part of the right to life.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said that despite efforts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the condition of public toilets had not improved to the desired level, resulting in repeated complaints before the court.

The court said the civic body was required not only to provide public toilets but also to ensure their proper maintenance, cleanliness and hygiene. It further observed that the availability of such facilities must be assessed in proportion to the population of the areas falling under the MCD.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Jan Seva Welfare Society concerning the improvement, maintenance and hygiene of public toilets. The court noted that it had been passing orders in the matter since 2023.

New Monitoring Mechanism Detailed

As part of the proposed monitoring mechanism, the court requested the heads of three institutions: the Department of Social Work at the University of Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia College of Social Work and Aditi Mahavidyalaya to spare teams comprising male and female students for surprise inspections of public toilets.

The inspection teams will be required to assess the condition of the facilities and submit reports, accompanied by photographs, to the MCD's Additional Commissioner in charge of sanitation.

The Additional Commissioner will then be required to initiate appropriate measures based on the inspection reports. In cases where deficiencies or lapses are identified, the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned MCD zone will be held answerable, the court said.

The bench clarified that the proposed mechanism was intended to ensure accountability and monitor the discharge of statutory responsibilities by the civic body. It observed that the court could not be expected to supervise the MCD's day-to-day functioning to determine whether its duties were being performed adequately.

MCD's Past Efforts Deemed Unsatisfactory

The court noted that the MCD area is divided into 12 zones, each headed by a Deputy Commissioner. While the Chief Engineer (Logistics) is responsible for providing infrastructure and logistical support, the final authority concerning sanitation and maintenance of public toilets rests with the Additional Commissioner.

During the hearing, the MCD's counsel informed the court that the civic body had initially attempted to improve monitoring by geotagging sanitation facilities. Subsequently, it sought assistance from an institution in Chennai on a pilot basis in two zones, with the results claimed to be satisfactory. However, the bench observed that the measures taken by the authorities had not yielded results to the court's satisfaction, as complaints regarding public toilets continued to be brought before it.

Emphasis on Accountability and Funding

The court also directed that the members of the inspection teams be paid an honorarium to cover conveyance, photography and other incidental expenses incurred while carrying out the exercise. It requested the head of the Department of Social Work at the University of Delhi to coordinate with the heads of the other two institutions and submit a response by November 2, 2026. The court also sought a response from the MCD's Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) by the same date.

Emphasising accountability for repeated lapses, the bench said the authorities would have to indicate the action proposed against the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned zone if consecutive defaults were found in the structural maintenance and hygiene of public toilets. The court also said the authorities would have to specify the proposed action against the Chief Engineer responsible for providing logistical and other support in such circumstances.

The bench further cautioned MCD officials that it would take serious note of any failure to provide financial support for the proposed inspection initiative. The court said it would pass appropriate orders after receiving responses from the concerned institutions and officials. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 2, 2026. (ANI)

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