Japan's PM Welcomes Athletes To Asian Para Games In Aichi-Nagoya

As the Asian Para Games opening ceremony gets underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed all the athletes and officials from across Asia. She praised the athletes' determination and resilience, acknowledged the support of their families and teams, and expressed hope that the seven-day competition, featuring 18 sports until October 24, would inspire people and highlight the potential of para sports.

PM Takaichi's Message of Welcome and Hope

“Today, the fifth Asian Para Games (2026/Aichi-Nagoya), Asia's largest festival of "para sports" held once every four years, will commence. This marks the first time the Asian Para Games will be hosted in Japan. I extend my deepest gratitude to all the individuals involved who have dedicated their efforts to the preparations for this event. I warmly welcome the many athletes and related personnel visiting Japan from countries and regions across Asia,“ Takaichi wrote in an X post.

本日、4年に1度のアジア最大の「パラスポーツ」の祭典である「第5回アジアパラ競技大会(2026/愛知・名古屋)」が開幕します。 「アジアパラ競技大会」が日本で開催されるのは、初めてとなります。 本大会の開催に向けて準備に御尽力いただいた全ての関係者の皆様に、深く感謝申し上げます。 アジアの国・地域から、訪日される多くの選手や関係者の皆様を、心から歓迎申し上げます。 選手の皆様には、自らの限界に果敢に挑戦し、互いを尊重し支え合いながら、アジア最高の舞台で、持てる力を存分に発揮されることを期待しております。 ひたむきに挑戦する姿、最後まであきらめずに挑み続ける姿は、「パラスポーツ」の魅力や可能性を広く社会に伝える契機となることと思います。 これまで選手を支え続けてこられた御家族や多くの関係者の皆様にも、心から敬意を表します。 本大会は、10月24日までの7日間にわたり、アジアの「トップパラアスリート」の方々が、18の競技で熱い戦いを繰り広げます。 選手の皆様のご健闘を心から祈念いたしますとともに、本大会が多くの方々に勇気と感動を届ける素晴らしいものとなることを願っております。 - 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) October 18, 2026

“To the athletes, I look forward to your bold challenges against your own limits, as you respect and support one another, fully demonstrating your abilities on Asia's premier stage. Your steadfast pursuit of challenges and your unyielding determination to keep striving until the very end will undoubtedly serve as an opportunity to convey the appeal and potential of "para sports" widely to society,“ she added.

“I also offer my heartfelt respect to the families and numerous individuals who have continued to support the athletes up to this point. Over the next seven days until October 24, the Asian "top para athletes" will engage in fierce competitions across 18 events. I sincerely pray for the success of all the athletes and hope that this event will be a magnificent one that delivers courage and inspiration to many people,“ she concluded.

Historic Participation from All 45 Nations

For the first time in Asian Para Games history, all 45 nations are set to participate in the event, underscoring the growing reach, inclusivity and unity of the Paralympic movement across Asia. (ANI)

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