After Drawn T20I Series Against The West Indies, Iyer Bags Impact Player Of The Series Medal

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) India captain Shreyas Iyer was handed the team's Impact Player of the Series medal after the five-match T20I series against the West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw following Saturday's washout at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The presentation was captured in a dressing-room video released by the BCCI on Sunday, in which India's training assistant Nuwan Seneviratne handed the medal to Iyer. "Tonight the impact medal goes to someone who scored his first T20I hundred and only a few players in India have scored hundreds in all three formats and he's leading in the front and even in the field and the award goes to Shreyas Iyer," Seneviratne said in the video posted on bcci on Sunday.

On its social media accounts, the BCCI captioned the clip as, "Rain, runs, and some dressing room BTS. Summing up the series decider, ft. the Impact Player of the Series medal presentation."

Iyer enjoyed a productive series with the bat, finishing as the third-highest run-getter with 181 runs from five innings at an average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 205.68. His maiden T20I century during the series opener in Lucknow made him only the seventh Indian men's cricketer to score hundreds in all three international formats.

India won the first and third games, but the West Indies hit back in the second and fourth games to draw the series, before rain forced the decider to be called off, leading to the two sides sharing the trophy.

India now head to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series, which begins with back-to-back games at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22 and 24. The teams then move to Basin Reserve in Wellington for the third T20I to be played on October 27, followed by matches in Eden Park, Auckland on October 30 and Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 1 respectively. All five games will start at 8 pm local time, which translates to 12:30pm IST.