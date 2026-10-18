Russian Attack Sets Warehouse Building On Fire, Damages Homes In Lviv Region
According to Ukrinform, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
"At around 11:20, our air defense shot down an enemy drone over Malekhiv. A logistics complex was damaged. A warehouse building is on fire," Kozytskyi said.
According to him, firefighters and other emergency services are working at the scene.
"According to updated information, at around 10:30, debris from an enemy drone damaged two residential buildings in Murovane," Kozytskyi added.
No casualties have been reported so far.Read also: Drone attack damages business in Ternopil region, five people injured
Later, Kozytskyi reported that rescuers had extinguished the fire in a warehouse building at a logistics center in Malekhiv, Lviv region.
"The fire in the warehouse building at the logistics complex in Malekhiv has been extinguished. I thank our firefighters for their prompt response," Kozytskyi said.
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