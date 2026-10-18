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Russian Attack Sets Warehouse Building On Fire, Damages Homes In Lviv Region

Russian Attack Sets Warehouse Building On Fire, Damages Homes In Lviv Region


Date: 2026-10-18 06:03:39

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

According to Ukrinform, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"At around 11:20, our air defense shot down an enemy drone over Malekhiv. A logistics complex was damaged. A warehouse building is on fire," Kozytskyi said.

According to him, firefighters and other emergency services are working at the scene.

"According to updated information, at around 10:30, debris from an enemy drone damaged two residential buildings in Murovane," Kozytskyi added.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Read also: Drone attack damages business in Ternopil region, five people injured

Later, Kozytskyi reported that rescuers had extinguished the fire in a warehouse building at a logistics center in Malekhiv, Lviv region.

"The fire in the warehouse building at the logistics complex in Malekhiv has been extinguished. I thank our firefighters for their prompt response," Kozytskyi said.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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