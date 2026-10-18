Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Drone Launch Site Near Donetsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

"In particular, a site used for the storage, preparation and launch of attack UAVs was hit near Donetsk. This reduces the enemy's ability to attack Ukrainian territory and civilian infrastructure with various types of drones," the statement said.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck a repair base for motor vehicles and armored combat vehicles belonging to Russia's South Group of Forces near the settlement of Sukhodilsk in the Luhansk region.

"The strike complicates the repair of damaged equipment and its return to combat units on the front line," the General Staff said.

Drones strike oil facilities, Ozon warehouse and VKontakte data center in St. Petersburg

A concentration of personnel from one of the Russian army's units was also hit near the settlement of Dubove in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff stressed that operations against key enemy military targets were continuing.