UP Shocker: Man Strangles 27-Year-Old Sister With Dupatta After Finding Youth In Her Room

A man allegedly strangled his 27-year-old sister to death using her dupatta after finding a young man from their village in her room, fearing the incident would bring disgrace to the family, police said on Saturday. According to news agency PTI, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak said a murder case was registered on October 16 following a complaint filed by the victim's uncle, Surendra.

The accused, identified as Ashish Kumar, was arrested on the same day.

The victim, Komal, was a resident of Lakhanor village under the jurisdiction of Nagal police station and worked as a village panchayat assistant.

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly told police that he discovered a young man from the same village inside Komal's room at around 3.30 am on October 16. The man fled after noticing Kumar, police said.

Kumar allegedly confronted his sister over the incident, sparking an argument between the two. Police said he subsequently killed Komal a few hours later.

SP Pathak said the accused was produced before a court after the necessary legal formalities were completed.