Seoul Vows New Push to Revive Stalled Talks With Pyongyang
(MENAFN) South Korea pledged to keep working to restart long-frozen dialogue with North Korea and to pursue peaceful coexistence, according to a South Korean news agency.
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Seoul will work to build the foundation for resuming the talks, which have been stalled for a prolonged period.
“Efforts will be made to open the door for dialogue between South Korea and North Korea and to hold talks on peace and joint prosperity,” Han said.
Describing the division of the peninsula as a “reality,” the premier stressed that the suffering of displaced residents and separated families is “ongoing.”
“Our efforts to open the road to peaceful coexistence of South Korea and North Korea cannot stop,” she further said.
The rivals last reached a major diplomatic milestone in April 2018, when they signed the landmark Panmunjom Declaration in the truce village of Panmunjom. Even so, the two sides are still technically at war, because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.
President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June 2025, has broken with the approach of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. His government has stopped anti-North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts and banned activists from sending anti-Pyongyang balloons across the border, among other steps meant to restore communication channels that have stayed suspended since the Yoon era.
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Seoul will work to build the foundation for resuming the talks, which have been stalled for a prolonged period.
“Efforts will be made to open the door for dialogue between South Korea and North Korea and to hold talks on peace and joint prosperity,” Han said.
Describing the division of the peninsula as a “reality,” the premier stressed that the suffering of displaced residents and separated families is “ongoing.”
“Our efforts to open the road to peaceful coexistence of South Korea and North Korea cannot stop,” she further said.
The rivals last reached a major diplomatic milestone in April 2018, when they signed the landmark Panmunjom Declaration in the truce village of Panmunjom. Even so, the two sides are still technically at war, because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.
President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June 2025, has broken with the approach of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. His government has stopped anti-North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts and banned activists from sending anti-Pyongyang balloons across the border, among other steps meant to restore communication channels that have stayed suspended since the Yoon era.
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