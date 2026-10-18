75 Bodies Pulled From Gaza Rubble Buried Amid Ongoing Genocide
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Palestinians gathered Sunday to bury 75 people, among them women and children, whose remains were recently pulled from the ruins of homes flattened by Israeli forces in Gaza City early in the war.
The funeral procession set out from outside the Daraj Sports Club, and the dead were laid to rest at Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in Gaza City. Draped in Palestinian flags, the remains had been placed at the site Saturday evening so relatives could say their goodbyes.
Abdullah al-Majdalawi, director of public relations and media for Gaza’s Civil Defense, told a Turkish news agency that rescuers recovered the remains over the past several weeks from multiple demolished houses in the Daraj neighborhood of northeastern Gaza City. He said the buildings were struck with residents inside during the first months of the conflict. The dead came from roughly 20 Palestinian families, some of them displaced people who had taken shelter in the homes.
Majdalawi said crews still face serious obstacles in retrieving bodies from the debris, chiefly a shortage of equipment and heavy machinery.
The operation falls under the second phase of a Civil Defense project to recover Palestinians buried under rubble, which began July 19. Mahmoud Basal, a Civil Defense spokesman, said at the launch that the phase would cover 147 destroyed homes across Gaza City and the northern and central parts of the territory, where an estimated 1,072 bodies were believed to be trapped.
The first phase, begun in November 2025, recovered 333 bodies and remains out of 559 people believed buried beneath 54 destroyed homes and buildings. Limited resources kept crews from reaching about 226 others.
On Oct. 7, Basal told the same Turkish news agency that more than 8,000 missing Palestinians are still believed to lie under the rubble. He warned that retrieving them with the resources now available could take about eight years.
A ceasefire agreement has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025. Under its first phase, Israel was expected to allow heavy equipment and machinery into the territory. Palestinian authorities and factions have accused Israel of failing to honor that commitment and others.
More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured since the war on Gaza began in October 2023, and about 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.
The funeral procession set out from outside the Daraj Sports Club, and the dead were laid to rest at Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in Gaza City. Draped in Palestinian flags, the remains had been placed at the site Saturday evening so relatives could say their goodbyes.
Abdullah al-Majdalawi, director of public relations and media for Gaza’s Civil Defense, told a Turkish news agency that rescuers recovered the remains over the past several weeks from multiple demolished houses in the Daraj neighborhood of northeastern Gaza City. He said the buildings were struck with residents inside during the first months of the conflict. The dead came from roughly 20 Palestinian families, some of them displaced people who had taken shelter in the homes.
Majdalawi said crews still face serious obstacles in retrieving bodies from the debris, chiefly a shortage of equipment and heavy machinery.
The operation falls under the second phase of a Civil Defense project to recover Palestinians buried under rubble, which began July 19. Mahmoud Basal, a Civil Defense spokesman, said at the launch that the phase would cover 147 destroyed homes across Gaza City and the northern and central parts of the territory, where an estimated 1,072 bodies were believed to be trapped.
The first phase, begun in November 2025, recovered 333 bodies and remains out of 559 people believed buried beneath 54 destroyed homes and buildings. Limited resources kept crews from reaching about 226 others.
On Oct. 7, Basal told the same Turkish news agency that more than 8,000 missing Palestinians are still believed to lie under the rubble. He warned that retrieving them with the resources now available could take about eight years.
A ceasefire agreement has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025. Under its first phase, Israel was expected to allow heavy equipment and machinery into the territory. Palestinian authorities and factions have accused Israel of failing to honor that commitment and others.
More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured since the war on Gaza began in October 2023, and about 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.
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