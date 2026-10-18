Gwalior Truck Accident: Amit Shah Offers Condolences Assures Medical Aid For Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Oct 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic truck accident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior that claimed 14 lives and left 29 others injured early Sunday morning.

The Home Ministry Office in a post on X said (in Hindi),“The accident that occurred near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) is deeply tragic. My condolences go out to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this grief. All possible medical assistance is being provided to the injured. I wish them a speedy recovery.”

The accident took place between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., when a speeding truck loaded with paddy lost control on a downward slope along Chinor Road. The vehicle struck devotees who were heading to the temple during Navratri, ploughed into roadside shops and then crashed into the temple's entrance gate and outer wall.

Victims included women, children, teenagers and the elderly. Two police personnel were also among the injured, with several people reported to be in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as people rushed to pull the injured from the debris. Police and administrative teams launched immediate rescue operations.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Gwalior, where medical teams are conducting CT scans and X-rays.

Of the 14 deceased, 11 have been identified. They include Satyendra Gurjar (22), Sarla Tomar (50), Gaurav Parihar (18), Mahesh Sharma (45), Vimlesh (18), Devesh Baghel (17), Prince alias Chhotu Jatav (16), Shaurya Sharma (15), Hemant Rathore (21), Divyansh (16) and Pawan (23).

The victims belonged to Gwalior, Shivpuri and Sheopur districts.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 each to the other injured people. Free medical treatment has also been assured for all the injured.