Rahul Gandhi Calls Uttarakhand's Investors Summit A 'Sham' For BJP

Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Uttarakhand government over the Global Investors Summit, calling it“a sham in the name of investment” and“yet another example of the BJP's 'double-engine' model.”

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the summit was hyped extensively, with 1,779 MoUs worth ₹3.56 lakh crore announced. He alleged that nearly ₹100 crore of public money was spent on roadshows, after which the government claimed ₹1 lakh crore had been“realised on the ground.”

Gandhi Cites Investigation, Alleges Sham Investors

"A sham by the Dhami government in the name of investment in Uttarakhand-yet another example of the BJP's 'double-engine' model. The 'Global Investors Summit' was hyped extensively: 1,779 MoUs, worth ₹3.56 lakh crore. Nearly ₹100 crore of public money was spent on roadshows. Subsequently, the government claimed that ₹1 lakh crore had been "realised on the ground," he posted on X.

Citing an investigation by an online news portal, Gandhi alleged that flour mills, fertiliser and seed shops and small clinics were counted as“investors,” some of whom were unaware of it. He claimed ₹35,279 crore, or 35 per cent of the total, came from state-owned power companies, while a school run through CSR funds and donations was listed as an“investor” contributing ₹24.49 crore.

He further alleged that one“investor” credited with ₹1,200 crore has had zero earnings for four years and lists no employees in its records. Of the ₹27,975 crore in investment claimed from roadshows in Dubai and London, no company from either city appears on the list of investors who have actually invested on the ground, he said.

Demand for Transparency

The Congress leader also alleged that the definition of“investment” was diluted on December 1, 2023, seven days before the summit. Congress MP Gandhi demanded that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami make public the full list of the 3,300“investors.”

"Furthermore, just seven days before the summit-on December 1, 2023-the very definition of "investment" was diluted. This is a classic case of: change the rules first, then present the figures. The Chief Minister must make the full list of the 3,300 "investors" public," he said.

“Investments exist only on paper; jobs exist only in slogans, and for the youth of Uttarakhand, all that remains are paper leaks,” he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)