J&K-Bound Bus Attacked In Haryana CM's Office Raises Safety Concern

J & K Govt Takes Up Issue with Haryana

The Office of the Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday said it has taken up with the Haryana government the“unfortunate incident” involving a J & K-bound bus that was attacked in Haryana's Karnal district. The bus, carrying passengers from Delhi to Srinagar, was attacked by a group of people when it had stopped for a break in Nilokheri, past Karnal. According to the driver, the attackers broke a window of the bus. The bus has since reached Jammu and is on its way to Srinagar.

Driver Recounts Horrific Attack

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said,“The Chief Minister's Office has taken up the unfortunate incident involving a J & K-bound bus with the Government of Haryana, conveying concern for the safety and well-being of the passengers.”“The Haryana administration has assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law. The J & K Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation,” the CMO added.

Speaking to ANI, the driver recounted the incident.“I was travelling from Delhi towards Srinagar, and we stopped for dinner at Hotel Divine Star in Nilokheri, Haryana, past Karnal. Some youths were already sitting in the parking area in a car with a Haryana registration number. Barely a minute after I parked, one of them shouted at me, 'Hey terrorist, move this vehicle out of here!'” he said.

“When I asked what the issue was, he shouted, 'Move the vehicle immediately! It won't be parked here, we won't allow it. A J & K vehicle will not come here.' He then struck the front windshield, barged inside the bus, and started assaulting me. There was no prior dispute or conversation at all. He targeted the vehicle solely because of its J & K registration,” the driver alleged.

He further alleged that the attacker broke off the rear number plate and took it away, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir vehicles would not be allowed in Haryana.

“This is sheer hooliganism (gundagardi). God forbid, if most passengers hadn't deboarded, lives could have been lost. They kept threatening us, saying, 'We will shoot you, we will set the bus on fire.' We want justice. This kind of hooliganism must stop,” he said.

“We all travel on these roads, their vehicles come to our side as well. Such incidents only ruin the atmosphere on both sides,” he added.

The driver said there were 35 passengers on board the 40-seater sleeper bus, and around 80 per cent of them had stepped out for dinner when the attack took place. (ANI)

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