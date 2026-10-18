Jagan Reddy: Ruling Coalition Blocks Nominations Out Of Fear Of Defeat

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused the ruling coalition of attempting to prevent Opposition candidates from filing nominations for local body elections, alleging that the move reflected its fear of defeat.

Allegations of Widespread Obstruction and Intimidation

Speaking to the media, Reddy alleged that officials, police personnel and TDP workers were working together to obstruct the nomination process and intimidate YSRCP candidates.“Despite officials, police and TDP goons taking over the election process, Chandrababu still lacks confidence in the mandate and is mocking democracy by attacking YSRCP candidates and snatching away nomination papers,” he said.

Reddy alleged that YSRCP candidates were facing unprecedented atrocities, including the snatching of nomination papers, attacks on associates, false cases, kidnappings, arson and intimidation, all allegedly taking place under the watch of the police.

“We have conducted local elections with a staunch TDP supporter, Nimmagadda Ramesh, as SEC and could sweep the elections with over 90 per cent strike rate. Chandrababu, on the other hand, has an equally loyal TDP person as SEC now but still is resorting to such heinous tactics, which shows that he is scared of the imminent defeat,” Reddy said.

'Ruling Coalition Fears Mandate Over Unfulfilled Promises'

He claimed that the ruling coalition was apprehensive of the people's mandate because it had failed to fulfil its poll promises, while the YSRCP had gone to the electorate after honouring its manifesto.“He has no intention to conduct a free and fair election, and the people's mandate will expose his flop show,” Reddy said, adding that the appointment of election commissioners by political authorities was unfair and reflected a flaw in the system.

Systemic Flaws and Unfair Practices Alleged

Alleging obstruction in several constituencies, Reddy said YSRCP MPs in Kadapa, Punganuru and Tirupati were stopped from participating in the nomination process. He claimed that nomination papers were snatched away or not accepted, vehicles were attacked and party supporters were beaten up by TDP workers.

Specific Incidents of Obstruction

Referring to Pulivendula, he alleged that police personnel behaved like TDP cadres and resorted to stone-pelting and firing in the air to intimidate candidates who had arrived to file their nominations.“Police firing at candidates who came to file their papers is unprecedented,” he said, further alleging that while TDP workers were allowed to gather in large numbers, YSRCP workers were prevented from entering nomination centres despite the permitted limit of four persons.

Reddy said that even on the final day of nominations, YSRCP candidates were allegedly prevented from filing their papers in several areas, including Tirupati, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Rayachoti, Punganuru, Darsi, Gurazala, Dachepalli, Piduguralla, Badvel and Rajampet.

Irregularities in Election Process

He also questioned the timing of the election schedule, alleging that it was announced a day after reservations were declared, leaving little time for Opposition candidates to prepare.“Though SIR has identified 46 lakh fake voters, the government has decided to go ahead with the polls with an unrevised voter list, which shows the beginning of the conspiracy,” he said.

Reddy further alleged that the delimitation of divisions and wards had been carried out to favour the ruling coalition. He claimed that Opposition candidates were being prevented from filing nominations, their papers were being snatched away and false cases were being filed against them.

YSRCP Vows to Continue Fight

Despite the alleged irregularities, the YSRCP chief asserted that his party would continue its fight against what he described as undemocratic governance. He praised party candidates and workers for standing firm in the face of intimidation and said those responsible for the alleged wrongdoing would eventually face consequences.

“Time will come; all those erring will have to face the consequences,” Reddy said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)