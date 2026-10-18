Fadnavis Slams Thackeray's 'Regime Change' Remark, Cites Constitution

Fadnavis Hits Back at Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his remarks on 'regime change', asserting that governments in India are decided through elections and that any attempt to change the government must follow the Constitution.

Reacting to Thackeray's remarks, Fadnavis said,“First of all, Uddhav Thackeray could not prevent a regime change within his own Shiv Sena, so I do not know what other regime change he is talking about. The moment his party abandoned Hindutva and the ideology of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, such turmoil erupted within the party that those who wanted to follow Balasaheb Thackeray's principles formed the real Shiv Sena.”

'Stop Fighting the Constitution'

“Most importantly, I have made it very clear: Stop fighting against the Constitution of India. Decisions in this country will be taken in Parliament and in accordance with the Constitution, not on the streets. In a democracy, governments are decided through elections," he added.

Fadnavis said that the Narendra Modi-led government was in power and would be elected again, adding that those seeking a change of government must contest elections and win public support. "Today, Narendra Modi's government is in power, and it will be elected again. But if you want a regime change, you must contest elections, win the hearts of the people and secure an electoral victory. Those who are dreaming of bringing about a regime change in India by disregarding the Constitution, as witnessed in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will never succeed in their intentions,” he said.

“India is governed by the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the strength of this Constitution is such that it will defeat all such attempts,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister added.

Context of 'Regime Change' Controversy

Earlier on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray, while attending an award ceremony in Mumbai, backed the remarks on regime change, saying that if people were denied the right to express their views through elections and protests, they would be left with no option but to seek a change of government.“If you take away our right to express our views through elections and protest, then we're standing up just to overthrow this government,” Thackeray said.

Opposition Leaders Weigh In

His remarks come amid a political row over references to regime change by opposition leaders and student activists during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera have publicly used or discussed the phrase 'regime change' during conferences and press addresses in Delhi in the context of the protests.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also accused Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India.“Attempts are being made to turn the country's youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh,” Singh said at a press conference in Lucknow. (ANI)

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