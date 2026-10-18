Gwalior Truck Accident: Amit Shah Expresses Grief Over Devotees' Deaths

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of devotees in a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and said that all possible medical facilities were being provided to the injured.

In a post shared on X, Shah said,“The incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) is extremely tragic. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.”

“May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families to bear this sorrow. Every possible medical facility is being provided to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery,” he added.

ग्वालियर (मध्य प्रदेश) में शीतला माता मंदिर के पास हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके साथ हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति और शोकाकुल परिवारों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। घायलों को हर संभव चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ: गृह मंत्री श्री @AmitShah - गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) October 18, 2026

Accident Details and Casualties

The death toll in the accident rose to 14 on Sunday, according to Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am when a truck loaded with paddy reportedly lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot.

Government Announces Compensation

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased person, Rs 2 lakh to each seriously injured person and Rs 50,000 to other injured people. He also said that all injured victims would receive free treatment.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla visited the trauma centre in Gwalior to meet the injured and said the Chief Minister was closely monitoring the situation.“The Chief Minister is closely monitoring. The government is ensuring proper treatment for the injured. A detailed investigation is under way, and action will be taken against those found responsible,” Shukla told ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Investigation and Public Reaction

The accident has also triggered anger among victims' families, who alleged police negligence and delays in rescue efforts.

The district administration has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including how the truck crossed the barricades and police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)