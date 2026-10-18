Abu Dhabi Police Seize 9,237 E-Scooters In 10 Months, List 'Most Dangerous' Violations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Police seized 9,237 electric scooters violating traffic rules and regulations during the first 10 months of 2026. The authorities stepped up measures to curb violations, including their use on public roads, between vehicles, and on paths not designated for them.

Watch the video by Abu Dhabi Police here:

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E-scooter violations pose a danger to both the safety of the one riding the vehicle, and other road users, the police noted. Abu Dhabi Police said some of the most dangerous behaviours among electric scooter drivers include:

Riding without paying attention to traffic Not wearing a helmet Not wearing safety gear

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These actions increase the likelihood of traffic accidents that may result in serious injuries or deaths, the police said. Authorities emphasised the need for electric scooter users to adhere to driving in designated areas and paths, wear helmets and safety gear.

Areas where e-scooters are banned

In Abu Dhabi, e-scooter users and other last-mile mobility vehicles are prohibited from riding in certain areas, unless specifically authorised. Riding in banned places will lead to fines of Dh500 per violation:

Riding on walking and jogging tracks. Riding on sidewalks unless permitted through official signs or pavement markings. Riding on secondary and tertiary roads with speed limits of 60kmph or above, except for permitted groups approved by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and Abu Dhabi Police. Riding on bridges or in tunnels that do not have designated bicycle, e-bike, or scooter lanes. Riding in places where permanent or temporary signs prohibit their use, including temporary event areas, regardless of whether ground markings authorise use.

Read the Khaleej Times report by Meher Dhanjal for the full list of violations in Abu Dhabi on e-scooters and bicycles.

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