Igniting Nashik's Entrepreneurial Spirit: Shreekant Patil Conducted E-Cell IIT Bombay's Illuminate 2026 Startup Workshop At K.K. Wagh College
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Marking a major milestone for the regional startup movement, the K.K. Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research (KKWIEER) successfully hosted the Illuminate 2026 Startup Workshop from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. CEng. Shreekant Patil conducted as part of the prestigious Illuminate 2026 national entrepreneurship challenge & pre-Eureka! workshop series strengthening startup ecosystem in Nashik region & campus, the event was proudly presented by E-Cell IIT Bombay in collaboration with E-Cell KKWIEER.
The intensive, full-day entrepreneurship training session was led by renowned startup India mentor, successful entrepreneur, consultant, and ecosystem catalyst CEng. Shreekant Patil. The comprehensive 6-hour interactive masterclass drew over 70 enthusiastic student innovators, aspiring founders, and changemakers not only from KKWIEER but from a diverse array of colleges across Nashik.
To build a solid foundation for establishing a startup, the workshop incorporated a dynamic series of interactive activities and specialized modules:
. Idea Validation Exercises: Hands-on brainstorming and problem-discovery drills where students learned how to rigorously test concepts, interview potential users, and find true product-market fit.
. Business Model Design Sprints: Collaborative group mapping sessions utilizing a structured, practical approach to architect robust, revenue-generating, and sustainable business models from scratch.
. Startup Simulation & Scaling Case Studies: Analytical walk-throughs and strategic breakout tasks focusing on how to navigate early-stage growth hurdles, optimize resource allocation, and scale operations efficiently.
. Mock Pitching Masterclass: Interactive pitch-crafting exercises where participants developed concise value propositions and learned proven frameworks to pitch their ventures effectively to angel investors and venture capitalists.
Drawing on his 32+ years of multifaceted entrepreneurial and mentoring experience, CEng. Shreekant Patil guided students through these practical activities, fostering a vibrant networking environment and encouraging cross-campus collaboration among future founders.
The workshop concluded with an energetic pitch presentation showcase and an extensive Q&A session, leaving attendees equipped with clear, actionable strategies and the confidence to turn their innovative concepts into scalable business models aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
About CEng Patil, Mentor at E-Cell, IIT Bombay
CEng. Shreekant Patil is a veteran Chartered Engineer, seasoned entrepreneur with over three decades of business journey, and a core startup mentor associated with E-Cell, IIT Bombay (Eureka!). Recognized by Startup India and various national bodies, he has dedicated his career to building a robust grassroots startup ecosystem across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Through hands-on training frameworks, strategic business roadmap coaching, and active ecosystem enabler initiatives, he bridges the critical gap between academic learning and industry demands. His core mission focuses on inspiring young minds across the Nashik region to transition from job seekers to self-reliant job creators.
E-Cell, IIT Bombay & Illuminate
The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) IIT Bombay is a premier student-run organization dedicated to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit across India. Illuminate serves as its flagship structured outreach workshop series and national pre-Eureka! initiative, designed to instill foundational business skills, ideation frameworks, and entrepreneurial thinking among students nationwide.
The intensive, full-day entrepreneurship training session was led by renowned startup India mentor, successful entrepreneur, consultant, and ecosystem catalyst CEng. Shreekant Patil. The comprehensive 6-hour interactive masterclass drew over 70 enthusiastic student innovators, aspiring founders, and changemakers not only from KKWIEER but from a diverse array of colleges across Nashik.
To build a solid foundation for establishing a startup, the workshop incorporated a dynamic series of interactive activities and specialized modules:
. Idea Validation Exercises: Hands-on brainstorming and problem-discovery drills where students learned how to rigorously test concepts, interview potential users, and find true product-market fit.
. Business Model Design Sprints: Collaborative group mapping sessions utilizing a structured, practical approach to architect robust, revenue-generating, and sustainable business models from scratch.
. Startup Simulation & Scaling Case Studies: Analytical walk-throughs and strategic breakout tasks focusing on how to navigate early-stage growth hurdles, optimize resource allocation, and scale operations efficiently.
. Mock Pitching Masterclass: Interactive pitch-crafting exercises where participants developed concise value propositions and learned proven frameworks to pitch their ventures effectively to angel investors and venture capitalists.
Drawing on his 32+ years of multifaceted entrepreneurial and mentoring experience, CEng. Shreekant Patil guided students through these practical activities, fostering a vibrant networking environment and encouraging cross-campus collaboration among future founders.
The workshop concluded with an energetic pitch presentation showcase and an extensive Q&A session, leaving attendees equipped with clear, actionable strategies and the confidence to turn their innovative concepts into scalable business models aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
About CEng Patil, Mentor at E-Cell, IIT Bombay
CEng. Shreekant Patil is a veteran Chartered Engineer, seasoned entrepreneur with over three decades of business journey, and a core startup mentor associated with E-Cell, IIT Bombay (Eureka!). Recognized by Startup India and various national bodies, he has dedicated his career to building a robust grassroots startup ecosystem across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Through hands-on training frameworks, strategic business roadmap coaching, and active ecosystem enabler initiatives, he bridges the critical gap between academic learning and industry demands. His core mission focuses on inspiring young minds across the Nashik region to transition from job seekers to self-reliant job creators.
E-Cell, IIT Bombay & Illuminate
The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) IIT Bombay is a premier student-run organization dedicated to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit across India. Illuminate serves as its flagship structured outreach workshop series and national pre-Eureka! initiative, designed to instill foundational business skills, ideation frameworks, and entrepreneurial thinking among students nationwide.
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