KHCC Hosts Fourth Regional Conference, Evaluating 243 Research Papers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 18 (Petra) – The King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) convened its Fourth Annual Cancer Research Conference under the theme "Advancing Cancer Research in the Arab Region," bringing together regional experts and international oncology researchers to promote evidence-based clinical practices and localized genomic studies.

The conference featured 243 peer-reviewed scientific research papers selected from 546 abstract submissions following rigorous evaluation by an international panel of specialized medical reviewers. The program comprised 104 oral presentations across nine scientific sessions alongside 139 electronic poster displays.

Dr. Asem Mansour, Director General of KHCC, emphasized that scientific research must translate into clinical efficacy and improved patient outcomes. "The value of cancer research is measured by its capacity to transform daily clinical practice and provide patients with precise, effective treatment protocols," Mansour stated.

Highlighting the necessity of pan-Arab research partnerships, Mansour noted that populations across the Arab world share close genetic, environmental, and demographic markers. He cautioned against relying exclusively on Western-centric clinical trial data, advocating instead for integrated regional research networks that pool data and enhance the Arab world's contribution to global oncology knowledge.

The research papers addressed a broad spectrum of oncological disciplines, including CAR T-cell therapy, early detection, pediatric oncology, bone marrow transplantation, genomic applications, hereditary cancers, and soft tissue, ocular, and brain tumors. Discussions also covered supportive and palliative care, oncology nursing, artificial intelligence applications, and national cancer registries.

A high-level panel discussion titled "Promoting Collaborative Oncology Research in the Arab World: Challenges and Opportunities" convened healthcare leaders and researchers from Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Oman, and Belgium.

The conference drew researchers from KHCC departments, major Jordanian universities, and medical experts representing 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman.

//Petra// AA