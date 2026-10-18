Domestic Tourism Program Urdunna Jannah Draws 15,000 Visitors To Balqa, Salt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

SALT, Oct. 18 (Petra) – The national domestic tourism program "Urdunna Jannah" attracted approximately 15,000 visitors to the city of Salt and the wider Balqa Governorate from its launch through the end of September, bolstering the governorate's position on Jordan's cultural and heritage tourism map.

Director of Balqa Tourism Mahmoud Arabiyat told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the surge in domestic visitor numbers reflects ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to expand subsidized domestic travel options, allowing citizens to explore national historical, cultural, and natural landmarks while stimulating local economic activity.

Arabiyat noted that the program's execution in Balqa engaged local restaurants, hotels, travel agencies, handicraft shops, and licensed local tour guides, creating an integrated hospitality chain that directly benefits community service providers.

Highlighting Salt's cultural appeal, Arabiyat emphasized that the historic city center–characterized by its traditional architecture, heritage trails, local markets, and museums–serves as the primary anchor for tourism in Balqa. He added that the governorate's natural, rural, and religious sites offer complementary experiences for domestic travelers.

The tourism director underscored that "Urdunna Jannah" continues to generate direct economic spillovers across Balqa by boosting demand for food services, expanding market reach for traditional crafts, and creating employment opportunities for local residents.

Arabiyat called for sustaining this momentum by developing integrated tourism corridors that link Salt's historic core with surrounding rural and ecological attractions, enhancing visitor spending, and optimizing hospitality services across the governorate.

//Petra// AA