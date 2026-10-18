Al-Balqa Applied University Rises 12 Places In 2027 QS Arab Rankings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) has risen 12 places to rank 59th among Arab universities in the 2027 QS Arab University Rankings, up from 71st in 2026, with notable improvements in employer and academic reputation scores.

BAU President Ahmad Al-Ajlouni said the higher ranking reflected the university's progress in academic and research performance, particularly its efforts to strengthen applied and technical education and improve its competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

He attributed the improvement to the development of academic programs, increased emphasis on research and innovation, expanded partnerships with academic institutions and industry, and upgrades to the university's technological infrastructure.

Al-Ajlouni said BAU has focused on aligning its programs with labor market requirements, expanding practical training and equipping students with the technical and professional skills needed to improve their employment prospects.

He noted that the improvement in employer reputation reflected growing confidence in the university's graduates, emphasizing that rankings should be used to evaluate institutional performance and guide development rather than treated as an end in themselves.

The university's 2026–2030 strategic plan focuses on teaching quality, research excellence, digital transformation, internationalization, institutional partnerships, governance and sustainability, he added.

Vice President for Planning and Quality Assurance Haitham Shibli said BAU's employer reputation score increased by 20.1 points, from 48.4 in 2026 to 68.5 in 2027.

Its academic reputation score rose from 42 to 46.2, while its international faculty score improved from 78.6 to 83.4.

Shibli said the university regularly assesses its performance against ranking indicators and comparable institutions to identify areas for improvement and develop measurable action plans.

He added that BAU would continue working to enhance research quality, international academic collaboration, graduate employability and academic reputation under its 2026–2030 strategic plan.

//Petra// RZ