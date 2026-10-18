PSD Launches 'Safe Winter 2026' Campaign To Prevent Weather-Related Accidents

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) launched its "Safe Winter 2026" campaign on Sunday, urging the public to take precautions against heating-related accidents, flash floods and road hazards as authorities step up preparations for the winter season.

The campaign focuses on public awareness and emergency preparedness, with the PSD activating preventive and operational plans, mobilizing personnel and equipment, and strengthening coordination with government agencies to ensure a swift response to weather-related emergencies.

The directorate said its security and emergency response units would remain on alert to handle incidents and maintain security and humanitarian services around the clock.

The PSD warned against improper use of heating appliances, urging residents to check their safety, ensure adequate ventilation and avoid leaving heaters running while sleeping or refueling them while in operation. Such practices can cause suffocation and fires, it said.

It also cautioned residents against approaching or crossing valleys, waterways and flooded areas, even when water levels appear low, and advised those in flood-prone locations to monitor official weather forecasts and warnings.

Motorists were urged to check their vehicles' roadworthiness, observe speed limits and maintain safe distances, particularly during rainfall when reduced visibility and slippery roads increase the risk of accidents.

The directorate also advised drivers to avoid flooded roads and follow instructions from security personnel.

Residents living in caravans and mobile homes in remote or exposed areas were urged to secure their accommodation against strong winds, stay away from valleys and flood-prone areas, and move to safer locations when severe weather threatens.

The PSD stressed that preventing winter-related accidents requires public cooperation and adherence to safety guidelines, calling on residents to report hazards and emergencies promptly.

It reaffirmed its readiness to respond to emergencies throughout the winter and reminded the public that assistance is available through the unified emergency number, 911.

//Petra// RZ