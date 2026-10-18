Rescue Teams Resume Search For Bodies Under Rubble After Russian Strike On Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sloviansk City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As of this morning, several bodies of residents remain trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed by aerial bombs. Recovery efforts were suspended overnight due to the security situation. They resumed first thing this morning,” the statement reads.

According to the Military Administration, six people were killed in the city yesterday, and another 15 were wounded.

Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region injures three people

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled Sloviansk with various types of weapons. Some strikes by FPV drones were also fatal.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday in Sloviansk, the Russians struck high-rise buildings with FABs-one person was killed and ten were wounded.

Photo: Sloviansk City Council