Russian Shelling In Chernihiv Region Injures One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A woman was injured as a result of a 'Geran' strike on a yard in the Liubetsk community. Windows in the house were damaged. In another village in this community, a summer cottage was damaged-also as a result of a drone attack,” Chaus said.

According to him, in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi, the Russians struck a residence with an FPV drone, damaging the house and a car.

Rescue teams resume search for bodies under rubble after Russian strike on

Last night, the enemy attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with“Geran”-type drones. As a result of the attack, a farm building was destroyed; the fire was extinguished, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck an energy facilit in the Chernihiv region, leaving nearly 19,000 customers without power.

Photo: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration