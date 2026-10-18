Russian Attack On Energy Facility In Ternopil Region Leaves Some Consumers Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“This morning, a drone strike was recorded near the village of Staryi Vyshnivets in the Kremenets district. An energy facility was hit. As a result, some consumers are without power,” Pastukh wrote.

He added that no reports of casualties have been received so far.

Russian shelling inregion injures one person

Relevant services are working at the sites.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, October 17, the enemy again attacked an energy facility in the Ternopil regi on.

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