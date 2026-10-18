Russian Attack On Energy Facility In Ternopil Region Leaves Some Consumers Without Power
“This morning, a drone strike was recorded near the village of Staryi Vyshnivets in the Kremenets district. An energy facility was hit. As a result, some consumers are without power,” Pastukh wrote.
He added that no reports of casualties have been received so far.Read also: Russian shelling in Chernihiv region injures one person
Relevant services are working at the sites.
As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, October 17, the enemy again attacked an energy facility in the Ternopil regi on.
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