Russian Shelling In Kharkiv Region Injures 12 People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and nine settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. Twelve people were injured as a result of the shelling,” Syniehubov said.

According to him, in Kharkiv, men aged 66, 42, and 39 were wounded, and a 26-year-old woman was injured; a 25-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Zolochiv, men aged 52 and 41 and women aged 20 and 39 were wounded; in the city of Izium, a 76-year-old woman was wounded, and women aged 65 and 63 suffered acute stress reactions.

Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 62-year-old man who was injured on October 13 as a result of an explosion caused by an unknown device in the village of Borova.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs and missiles.

Damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure: in the city of Kharkiv, two apartment buildings, power lines, two gas stations, a hotel, a civilian enterprise, and 17 vehicles were damaged.

Russian shelling in Chernihiv region injures one person

In the Bohodukhiv district, two apartment buildings, a single-family home, a garage, a store, and three vehicles were damaged (Zolochiv village);

In the Kupiansk district, a single-family home, two outbuildings (Troitske village), and a preschool were damaged (Velykyi Burluk village);

In the Izium district, five private homes were damaged (Izyum);

In the Kharkiv district, a private home (Ruski Tyshky) and a warehouse (Derhachi) were damaged;

In the Chuhuiv district, power lines were damaged (in the village of Martove).

The transit evacuation center in Lozova received 149 people over the past 24 hours. A total of 65,320 people have been registered at the center since it began operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck a facility in Kharkiv, leaving three people injured.