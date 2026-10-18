Ukraine Seeks US Military Satellite Network For Deep Strikes Inside Russia, Rubio Says

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Ukraine has requested access to Starshield, SpaceX's military-grade satellite network, to support deep-strike operations inside Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, confirming that Kyiv does not currently have access to the system.

Speaking to reporters in remarks released by the US Department of State, Rubio distinguished Starshield from Starlink, SpaceX's commercial satellite internet service, amid growing controversy over alleged restrictions on satellite connectivity used by Ukrainian military drones.

“Starlink is a commercial product,” Rubio said.“Starshield is a defence product, a military product.”

He added that Starshield was used by the US military and that Ukraine's potential access to the system remained under discussion.

“I know Ukraine wants access to Starshield. They do not have Starshield now. They've asked for access to it in order to conduct deep strikes inside of Russia,” Rubio said.

The remarks highlight Kyiv's interest in securing access to military-grade satellite infrastructure as it seeks to expand its long-range strike capabilities against Russian targets.

Washington denies deliberately restricting Starlink

Rubio also rejected allegations that the Trump administration had ordered restrictions on Starlink connectivity in Ukraine to limit the capabilities of Ukrainian drones.

“I don't know what Zelensky said. I'm not sure Zelensky knows what he's talking about, but it wasn't deliberate. We have nothing to do with that,” he said.

According to Rubio, no one in the White House had instructed SpaceX to reduce internet speeds or disrupt connectivity for specific drone operations. He added that the service had reportedly returned to its previous performance levels.

“Nothing to do with the White House,” Rubio said, describing reports of an administration-directed slowdown as“categorically false”.

The controversy centres on claims that Starlink terminals operating in Ukraine had been subject to a speed threshold that disrupted certain unmanned aircraft. Starlink is widely used by Ukrainian forces for communications and drone operations, making its availability a significant operational consideration.

Zelensky reports drone connectivity problems

Rubio's comments followed statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 17 October, when he said Starlink-equipped Ukrainian platforms lost their satellite connections after exceeding 161 km/h (100 mph).

According to Zelensky, the restrictions affected Ukrainian drone interceptors designed to counter Russian Shahed-type attack drones, which can fly at speeds exceeding 400 km/h (250 mph).

Zelensky also said Ukrainian technical teams had tested Starlink-equipped vehicles in European Union territory, where the connections reportedly remained operational at speeds of around 180 km/h (112 mph). He argued that the comparison suggested the problem was specific to Ukraine rather than a general technical malfunction.

The claims have not been independently established in the statements cited here.

Conflicting accounts over satellite restrictions

The dispute has fuelled questions about Ukraine's reliance on privately operated satellite infrastructure and the extent to which access to such technology can influence battlefield operations.

US President Donald Trump has also denied ordering restrictions, while reports have offered a different account of the decision-making process.

The Telegraph, citing four sources familiar with the matter, reported that SpaceX founder Elon Musk had proposed satellite-service limitations to Trump, who approved the measure, paving the way for Pentagon restrictions on Starshield functionality. The account conflicts with the public denials from Washington.

Rubio's latest remarks do not resolve the competing claims over the alleged Starlink restrictions. They do, however, establish that Ukraine has sought access to Starshield for deep strikes inside Russia and that the request remains under discussion.

The distinction is strategically significant: while Starlink provides commercial connectivity, Starshield is a separate defence-oriented system whose availability to Ukraine would depend on decisions involving the US military and the relevant authorities.