Azerbaijan's Manat Ends Week Unchanged Against Dollar As Euro Rate Rises

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijani manat remained unchanged against the US dollar in the week ended October 16, while its exchange rates against the euro and Russian rouble rose and its rate against the Turkish lira edged lower, according to calculations by AzerNEWS based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The manat's weighted average exchange rate against the dollar stood at 1.7000 manat throughout the week from October 12 to 16, with no daily fluctuations recorded in the official rate.

Against the euro, the manat weakened as the official exchange rate rose by 0.0037 manat over the week to 1.9090 manat on October 16. The weighted average rate increased to 1.90514 manat per euro, up from 1.90048 manat a week earlier.

The manat also weakened against the Russian rouble. The official rate climbed to 2.0290 manat per 100 roubles on October 16, an increase of 0.0342 manat over the week. The weighted average rate rose to 2.01922 manat, compared with 2.00228 manat in the previous week.

By contrast, the manat strengthened slightly against the Turkish lira. Its official rate fell to 0.0343 manat per lira on October 16, down 0.0002 manat over the week. The weighted average rate declined to 0.0344 manat from 0.0346 manat a week earlier.

The figures highlight the manat's stability against the dollar alongside modest movements in its exchange rates against other major regional and international currencies.