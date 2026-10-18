Messi Inspires Inter Miami Win With Two Goals And An Assist
LONDON, Oct 18 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Lionel Messi continued his fine run of form for Inter Miami, scoring twice and providing an assist to inspire the Herons to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United, reported PA Media/dpa.
German Berterame opened the scoring late in the first half, heading past Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos after an excellent build-up involving Messi and Luis Suarez.
Messi scored in the 56th minute before adding his second four minutes later to put Inter Miami firmly in control.
Atlanta scored a late consolation from the penalty spot.
Messi took his season tally to a league-leading 25 goals, while his 15 assists put him level with former Tottenham forward Son Heung-min at the top of the assists chart.
With four regular-season matches remaining, Messi has the chance to surpass Carlos Vela's record of 49 goal contributions.
Inter Miami face the New York Red Bulls next Saturday.
--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa
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