Omar Abdullah Demands Strict Action After Attack On J&K-Bound Bus In Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called the reported attack on a Srinagar-bound bus in Haryana 'unfortunate' and demanded strict action by the Haryana government against those responsible for the attack.

Office of Omar Abdullah said on X,“Chief Minister's Office has taken up the unfortunate incident involving a J&K-bound bus with the Government of Haryana, conveying concern for the safety and well-being of the passengers.

“The Haryana administration has assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.“The J&K Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

CM Abduallah also wrote on his X handle and reposted a video clip. "This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government lead by @NayabSainiBJPji & @police_haryana catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don't happen again," he wrote.

Senior religious leader and chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also expressed serious concern over the attack in which one elderly person was reportedly injured.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz Umar said,“Disturbed to learn about the attack on a Kashmir bound bus in Haryana, leaving an elderly passenger injured and others traumatised. Reports of threats against J&K-registered vehicles are causing concern among people.

“Those in authority must ensure the safety of Kashmiri travellers and take swift and strict legal action against those responsible,” he said.

Reports here said a Delhi-Srinagar passenger bus operated by Star World Ventures was attacked with stones and bricks near Kurukshetra, Haryana, on the night of October 17-18, leaving an elderly Kashmiri passenger injured and damaging the vehicle.

The incident occurred late Saturday night (around 10:45 p.m. on October 17) near Divine Star Dhaba in the Kurukshetra/Karnal region along the route.

A J&K-registered sleeper/passenger bus carrying roughly 40 passengers on its way from Delhi to Srinagar was attached. The incident started when a group of men arrived in a car and allegedly abused and assaulted the driver during a stop.

The attackers returned later on motorcycles and pelted stones and bricks at the bus, shattering windowpanes and injuring an elderly passenger.

The group reportedly returned a third time, issuing threats that J&K-registered vehicles would not be allowed to operate in Haryana. A brief confrontation followed, and police temporarily detained some passengers before releasing them.