US Tech Layoffs: Indian Professionals Return Home Amid Job Losses And Visa Uncertainty

Indians are packing their bags and leaving America in large numbers. Techies are facing a very tough time under the Trump administration. Companies are firing employees through massive layoffs.

Many Indians went to America with big dreams for a better future. IT companies are now firing thousands of Indian employees without any break. Professionals are finding it extremely hard to get a new job. Locals are showing anger toward foreigners, and the government is making immigration rules much stricter.

Officials are changing H-1B visa rules and rejecting I-140 petitions in large numbers. Legal paths to stay back are closing fast for Indians.

Experts who once earned salaries in millions of dollars are struggling with money now. Jobless professionals cannot pay thousands of dollars in monthly rent. Tenants are leaving their lease agreements midway. Owners are dumping their cars in scrapyards because they cannot even sell them. People are throwing away valuable items and catching overnight flights to India. Homebuyers who took loans at low interest rates are suffering as rates jumped from 4 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Families are coming onto the streets because they cannot sell their houses amid high inflation and heavy loan EMIs. Techies who earned a 1 crore package are now happily accepting a 35 lakh salary in cities like Hyderabad.

Telugu students who went for higher studies are facing a very sad situation. Graduates are not getting campus jobs even after paying thousands of dollars in college fees. Students are working in petrol bunks, supermarkets, and as delivery boys to clear their debts and manage daily expenses. Indians living there say these conditions look exactly like the 2008 economic recession. Indians who flew with dollar dreams are returning home, and this is stopping new people from planning their America trip.