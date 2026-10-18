KPM appoints award-winning Public Health engineer Ashveen Jeetun as Associate Director
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) KPM strengthens its MEP leadership with the appointment of award-winning Public Health engineer Ashveen Jeetun
KPM has announced the appointment of Ashveen Jeetun as Associate Director, strengthening its MEP leadership and Public Health engineering capabilities.
Ashveen is an award-winning Chartered Engineer with 24 years of international experience in Public Health engineering, having worked across Mauritius, Seychelles, the UK and the UAE. His experience spans a wide range of sectors including education, leisure, residential, hospitality, IT and transportation.
Prior to joining KPM, Ashveen held senior and leadership positions with leading international engineering consultancies with a focus on innovation, sustainability, quality, mentoring and technical development.
Throughout his career, Ashveen has contributed to a number of significant projects in the UAE and internationally. His portfolio includes the Royal Arts Complex, Expo City Sustainability Pavilion, Museum of the Future, Al Ula projects, Aladdin City, Etisalat Tier III Data Centre, Ain Dubai, Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue Expansion and Bvlgari Hotel, among others.
His technical expertise covers water services, wastewater systems, stormwater drainage and Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SuDS), rainwater attenuation, fuel oil and LPG systems, waterborne disease transmission, and firefighting systems. He has also published several technical articles and research papers locally and internationally, including his work on the Pathogens Management Train, a concept focused on identifying and mitigating pathogen transmission pathways within plumbing systems. He was also the reviewer of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Guidelines used in the design of healthcare facilities.
Ashveen has been recognised for his contribution to the industry, having been named Plumbing Engineer of the Year for three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was also highly commended for Technical Manager of the Year in 2022, 2023 and 2025, while projects he contributed to received recognition including Plumbing Project of the Year.
Commenting on his appointment, Ashveen said:
“I am pleased to join KPM and look forward to contributing to its growing MEP capabilities and service offerings. KPM’s multidisciplinary approach provides an excellent platform to develop innovative and practical engineering solutions, and I look forward to working with the team and contributing to projects across the region.”
Phil Dobson, KPM’s MEP Director, said:
“Ashveen brings a strong combination of technical expertise, project experience and leadership to KPM. His depth of knowledge in Public Health engineering, together with his focus on innovation and sustainable water systems, will further strengthen our MEP capabilities. We look forward to the experience and insight he will bring to our teams and projects.”
Ashveen holds an MSc in Building Services Engineering Management from Brunel University London and a B.Eng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Mauritius. He is a Chartered Engineer (C.Eng) and holds the Europe Engineer ( Eur.Ing), and a member of the UAE Society of Engineers (SoE). He is also a fellow at Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (FCIBSE), Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (FCIPHE), and Society of Public Health Engineers (FSoPHE).
His appointment further strengthens KPM’s multidisciplinary engineering offering and its ability to deliver technically robust, sustainable and integrated solutions across the built environment.
KPM has announced the appointment of Ashveen Jeetun as Associate Director, strengthening its MEP leadership and Public Health engineering capabilities.
Ashveen is an award-winning Chartered Engineer with 24 years of international experience in Public Health engineering, having worked across Mauritius, Seychelles, the UK and the UAE. His experience spans a wide range of sectors including education, leisure, residential, hospitality, IT and transportation.
Prior to joining KPM, Ashveen held senior and leadership positions with leading international engineering consultancies with a focus on innovation, sustainability, quality, mentoring and technical development.
Throughout his career, Ashveen has contributed to a number of significant projects in the UAE and internationally. His portfolio includes the Royal Arts Complex, Expo City Sustainability Pavilion, Museum of the Future, Al Ula projects, Aladdin City, Etisalat Tier III Data Centre, Ain Dubai, Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue Expansion and Bvlgari Hotel, among others.
His technical expertise covers water services, wastewater systems, stormwater drainage and Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SuDS), rainwater attenuation, fuel oil and LPG systems, waterborne disease transmission, and firefighting systems. He has also published several technical articles and research papers locally and internationally, including his work on the Pathogens Management Train, a concept focused on identifying and mitigating pathogen transmission pathways within plumbing systems. He was also the reviewer of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Guidelines used in the design of healthcare facilities.
Ashveen has been recognised for his contribution to the industry, having been named Plumbing Engineer of the Year for three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was also highly commended for Technical Manager of the Year in 2022, 2023 and 2025, while projects he contributed to received recognition including Plumbing Project of the Year.
Commenting on his appointment, Ashveen said:
“I am pleased to join KPM and look forward to contributing to its growing MEP capabilities and service offerings. KPM’s multidisciplinary approach provides an excellent platform to develop innovative and practical engineering solutions, and I look forward to working with the team and contributing to projects across the region.”
Phil Dobson, KPM’s MEP Director, said:
“Ashveen brings a strong combination of technical expertise, project experience and leadership to KPM. His depth of knowledge in Public Health engineering, together with his focus on innovation and sustainable water systems, will further strengthen our MEP capabilities. We look forward to the experience and insight he will bring to our teams and projects.”
Ashveen holds an MSc in Building Services Engineering Management from Brunel University London and a B.Eng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Mauritius. He is a Chartered Engineer (C.Eng) and holds the Europe Engineer ( Eur.Ing), and a member of the UAE Society of Engineers (SoE). He is also a fellow at Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (FCIBSE), Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (FCIPHE), and Society of Public Health Engineers (FSoPHE).
His appointment further strengthens KPM’s multidisciplinary engineering offering and its ability to deliver technically robust, sustainable and integrated solutions across the built environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment