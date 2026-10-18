The House of Abhinandan Lodha Introduces The Ridge, Mashobra: A Longevity-Led Luxury Villa Residence with Seven-Star Hospitality in Himachal Pradesh
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai / Shimla, October 16, 2026: The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) announced the launch of ‘The Ridge’, an ultra-luxury villa development in Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh, approximately 10 kilometres from Shimla.
The Ridge caters to the growing demand among India’s high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth households for second homes that offer more than an occasional retreat. It combines pristine natural surroundings with world-class wellness and seven-star hospitality and offers an exceptional mountain living experience conceived as a legacy to be cherished across generations.
About the Project – THE RIDGE
Spread across 11.5 acres at approximately 7,000 feet above sea level, The Ridge comprises a limited collection of 3 and 4 BHK villas, starting at ₹9.5 crore. Surrounded by 950 hectares of Deodar forests, the development follows Mashobra’s natural contours to maximise panoramic views of the Gharshi Valley.
The project brings together five defining elements: longevity-focused living, engineering suited to the Himalayan terrain, an exceptional products ecosystem, pristine nature and panoramic views, all complemented by seven-star hospitality.
Its longevity philosophy is rooted in an integrated approach to nature, movement, recovery, wellness and science, making wellbeing an intrinsic part of living in the mountains.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, House of Abhinandan Lodha, said: “At The House of Abhinandan Lodha, our philosophy across projects has been to create elevated experiences for our customers. For those who have spent years building businesses and creating wealth, the next priority is often how they choose to live. With The Ridge, we bring this philosophy to life through a mountain residence that combines exceptional living standards with a deep connection to nature, offering a space to reconnect, spend meaningful time with family and create a legacy to be cherished across generations.”
The 25,000-plus sq. ft. clubhouse features a heated indoor pool, fitness centre, restaurant, fireside lounge, viewing deck, indoor sports and wellness spaces. Outdoor amenities include orchards, walking trails, yoga and meditation areas. In partnership with Evavo Wellness, the development offers advanced recovery experiences, including cryotherapy, red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen.
Everly Hotels & Resorts will provide hospitality services such as villa management, private dining, curated Himalayan experiences and everyday assistance.
The development incorporates IIT Roorkee-led planning, micropile foundations and advanced computational modelling to address the mountain’s natural contours and geology.
About the Location – MASHOBRA
Mashobra is known for its Deodar forests, mountain views and relative seclusion. Its heritage includes Wildflower Hall, built in 1902, Naldehra Golf Course, established in 1905, and Rashtrapati Niwas. Located approximately 30 minutes from Shimla, Mashobra combines accessibility with a distinctive natural setting, making it an appealing destination for a private mountain residence.
About The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL)
Founded in 2020 by Mr. Abhinandan Lodha, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) is the pioneer of branded land in India, bringing institutional governance, technology and trust to the country's oldest asset class. In just five years, HoABL has sold over 13 million sq. ft. and has 25 million sq. ft. under active development across 20+ projects in five states. HoABL's journey has been defined by creating destinations and experiences with no established playbook, continually expanding the possibilities of land ownership and destination living. The Ridge represents the next expression of this vision — bringing together an irreplaceable location, thoughtful design and an integrated ecosystem centred on longevity, hospitality and purposeful living. HoABL has successfully delivered projects such as Imperial Goa and Isle of Bliss ahead of timelines, operating through a fully digital model without meeting a single customer in person, a first in India and potentially worldwide. It has a customer base of 8,500+, with over 65% comprising CEOs and CXOs from leading BFSI, pharma, and multinational companies, along with other celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. For
The Ridge caters to the growing demand among India’s high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth households for second homes that offer more than an occasional retreat. It combines pristine natural surroundings with world-class wellness and seven-star hospitality and offers an exceptional mountain living experience conceived as a legacy to be cherished across generations.
About the Project – THE RIDGE
Spread across 11.5 acres at approximately 7,000 feet above sea level, The Ridge comprises a limited collection of 3 and 4 BHK villas, starting at ₹9.5 crore. Surrounded by 950 hectares of Deodar forests, the development follows Mashobra’s natural contours to maximise panoramic views of the Gharshi Valley.
The project brings together five defining elements: longevity-focused living, engineering suited to the Himalayan terrain, an exceptional products ecosystem, pristine nature and panoramic views, all complemented by seven-star hospitality.
Its longevity philosophy is rooted in an integrated approach to nature, movement, recovery, wellness and science, making wellbeing an intrinsic part of living in the mountains.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, House of Abhinandan Lodha, said: “At The House of Abhinandan Lodha, our philosophy across projects has been to create elevated experiences for our customers. For those who have spent years building businesses and creating wealth, the next priority is often how they choose to live. With The Ridge, we bring this philosophy to life through a mountain residence that combines exceptional living standards with a deep connection to nature, offering a space to reconnect, spend meaningful time with family and create a legacy to be cherished across generations.”
The 25,000-plus sq. ft. clubhouse features a heated indoor pool, fitness centre, restaurant, fireside lounge, viewing deck, indoor sports and wellness spaces. Outdoor amenities include orchards, walking trails, yoga and meditation areas. In partnership with Evavo Wellness, the development offers advanced recovery experiences, including cryotherapy, red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen.
Everly Hotels & Resorts will provide hospitality services such as villa management, private dining, curated Himalayan experiences and everyday assistance.
The development incorporates IIT Roorkee-led planning, micropile foundations and advanced computational modelling to address the mountain’s natural contours and geology.
About the Location – MASHOBRA
Mashobra is known for its Deodar forests, mountain views and relative seclusion. Its heritage includes Wildflower Hall, built in 1902, Naldehra Golf Course, established in 1905, and Rashtrapati Niwas. Located approximately 30 minutes from Shimla, Mashobra combines accessibility with a distinctive natural setting, making it an appealing destination for a private mountain residence.
About The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL)
Founded in 2020 by Mr. Abhinandan Lodha, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) is the pioneer of branded land in India, bringing institutional governance, technology and trust to the country's oldest asset class. In just five years, HoABL has sold over 13 million sq. ft. and has 25 million sq. ft. under active development across 20+ projects in five states. HoABL's journey has been defined by creating destinations and experiences with no established playbook, continually expanding the possibilities of land ownership and destination living. The Ridge represents the next expression of this vision — bringing together an irreplaceable location, thoughtful design and an integrated ecosystem centred on longevity, hospitality and purposeful living. HoABL has successfully delivered projects such as Imperial Goa and Isle of Bliss ahead of timelines, operating through a fully digital model without meeting a single customer in person, a first in India and potentially worldwide. It has a customer base of 8,500+, with over 65% comprising CEOs and CXOs from leading BFSI, pharma, and multinational companies, along with other celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. For
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