Young Boys Club Inaugurates Its 57th Durga Puja with the Theme‘‘Ram Ra’ya’, Promoting Peace, Dignity and Harmony
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata, 15th October, 2026 /u>: Young Boys Club, located on Tara Chand Dutta Street in Central Kolkata, inaugurated its 57th Durga Puja celebrations with the ‘heme ‘Ram R’jya’, an artistic presentation inspired by the ideals of peace, justice, dignity, harmony and an ideal society.
The inauguration was graced by Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India; Sri Vijay Ojha, MLA; Smt. Meena Devi Purohit, Ex Councillor; Sri Tamoghna Ghosh, District President of the BJP, North Kolkata; Sri Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser of Young Boys Club; Sri Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club; Mr. Vinod Singh, Co-organiser of the Young Boys Club & many other eminent personalities
This ye‘r’s the’e, ‘Ram Rajya’, seeks to portray an ideal social order where justice prevails, dignity is upheld, and people coexist in peace and mutual respect. Through its artistic interpretation, the club aims to convey a message of harmony, compassion and collective responsibility while celebrating the cultural and spiritual significance of Durga Puja.
A major attra’tion of this year’s celebrations is the environmentally conscious pandal, designed by noted artist Debshankar Mahesh and crafted by skilled artisans from East Midnapore. The structure features natural materials, including dried leaves, fruits, flowers, seeds and fibre, transformed through intricate craftsmanship into an immersive artistic installation. The use of these organic materials c’mplements the theme’s emphasis on harmony with nature and sustainable creativity.
The idol of Goddess Durga has been crafted by renowned Medinipur-based sculptor Kushadhwaj Bera, adding to the artistic appeal of the presentation.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser of Young“Boys Club, said, “Durga Puja gives us an opportunity to bring together devotion, creativity and a meaningful ‘ocial mes’age. Through ‘Ram Rajya’, we seek to present the vision of a society where peace, dignity, justice and mutual respect form the foundation of everyday life. We hope visitors will appreciate the artistic presentation while connecting with the values it represents.”
Mr. Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club, added“ “Our theme reflects values that can unite people across communities. Thro‘gh ‘Ram’Rajya’, we want to highlight the importance of harmony, compassion, responsibility and togetherness. These ideals are especially meaningful during Durga Puja, a festival that brings people together through faith and cele”ration.”
Mr. Vinod Singh, Co-organiser of Young Boys Club, said, “Every year, we strive to create an experience that combines artistic excellence with meaningful storytelling. This year, the use of natural materials, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary lighting brings the concept to life. We are delighted to welcome visitors from across Kolkata to experience our 57th”Durga Puja.”
In keeping with the inclusive spirit of the festival, the club has also planned large-scale prasad distribution during the Puja days, allowing devotees and visitors to participate in the celebrations.
Situated on Tara Chand Dutta Street, connecting Central Avenue with Rabindra Sarani, Young Boys Club continues its tradition of presenting Durga Puja as a celebration of faith, art, culture and community‘values. W’th ‘Ram Rajya’, the club seeks to offer visitors not only a visually engaging pandal but also a message of peace, dignity and harmony that extends beyond the festive season.
The inauguration was graced by Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India; Sri Vijay Ojha, MLA; Smt. Meena Devi Purohit, Ex Councillor; Sri Tamoghna Ghosh, District President of the BJP, North Kolkata; Sri Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser of Young Boys Club; Sri Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club; Mr. Vinod Singh, Co-organiser of the Young Boys Club & many other eminent personalities
This ye‘r’s the’e, ‘Ram Rajya’, seeks to portray an ideal social order where justice prevails, dignity is upheld, and people coexist in peace and mutual respect. Through its artistic interpretation, the club aims to convey a message of harmony, compassion and collective responsibility while celebrating the cultural and spiritual significance of Durga Puja.
A major attra’tion of this year’s celebrations is the environmentally conscious pandal, designed by noted artist Debshankar Mahesh and crafted by skilled artisans from East Midnapore. The structure features natural materials, including dried leaves, fruits, flowers, seeds and fibre, transformed through intricate craftsmanship into an immersive artistic installation. The use of these organic materials c’mplements the theme’s emphasis on harmony with nature and sustainable creativity.
The idol of Goddess Durga has been crafted by renowned Medinipur-based sculptor Kushadhwaj Bera, adding to the artistic appeal of the presentation.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser of Young“Boys Club, said, “Durga Puja gives us an opportunity to bring together devotion, creativity and a meaningful ‘ocial mes’age. Through ‘Ram Rajya’, we seek to present the vision of a society where peace, dignity, justice and mutual respect form the foundation of everyday life. We hope visitors will appreciate the artistic presentation while connecting with the values it represents.”
Mr. Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club, added“ “Our theme reflects values that can unite people across communities. Thro‘gh ‘Ram’Rajya’, we want to highlight the importance of harmony, compassion, responsibility and togetherness. These ideals are especially meaningful during Durga Puja, a festival that brings people together through faith and cele”ration.”
Mr. Vinod Singh, Co-organiser of Young Boys Club, said, “Every year, we strive to create an experience that combines artistic excellence with meaningful storytelling. This year, the use of natural materials, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary lighting brings the concept to life. We are delighted to welcome visitors from across Kolkata to experience our 57th”Durga Puja.”
In keeping with the inclusive spirit of the festival, the club has also planned large-scale prasad distribution during the Puja days, allowing devotees and visitors to participate in the celebrations.
Situated on Tara Chand Dutta Street, connecting Central Avenue with Rabindra Sarani, Young Boys Club continues its tradition of presenting Durga Puja as a celebration of faith, art, culture and community‘values. W’th ‘Ram Rajya’, the club seeks to offer visitors not only a visually engaging pandal but also a message of peace, dignity and harmony that extends beyond the festive season.
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