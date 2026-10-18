Russia, Ukraine Exchange Overnight Strikes, Leaving Casualties
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine carried out overnight attacks on Sunday, resulting in three deaths and 21 injuries, according to officials on both sides.
Ukrainian drones struck oil facilities and an Ozon logistics center in St. Petersburg, along with a data center operated by Russian social media company VK in the Leningrad region.
St. Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov said one person was killed and five others were injured. He reported that a large-scale drone attack sparked fires at the city’s oil terminal, the Ruchyi oil depot and several industrial warehouses.
The strikes also damaged 12 apartment buildings and two private homes, Beglov said, adding that emergency teams were continuing efforts to contain the fires.
An Ozon logistics facility was hit as well, triggering a blaze that forced employees to evacuate. The company reported no injuries at the site.
In the neighboring Leningrad region, Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said four people had been hospitalized. Drone debris landed on an apartment building in Gatchina, while 55 parked vehicles were damaged in Novosyolye.
Drozdenko also reported an emergency power outage affecting 50 apartment buildings and leaving approximately 20,000 people without electricity.
VKontakte confirmed that its data center in the Leningrad region had been targeted, but said its services continued operating.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory, Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.
In a separate statement, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 512 drones had been heading toward the Moscow region overnight. Most were reportedly destroyed by air defenses before reaching the capital.
Ukrainian drones struck oil facilities and an Ozon logistics center in St. Petersburg, along with a data center operated by Russian social media company VK in the Leningrad region.
St. Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov said one person was killed and five others were injured. He reported that a large-scale drone attack sparked fires at the city’s oil terminal, the Ruchyi oil depot and several industrial warehouses.
The strikes also damaged 12 apartment buildings and two private homes, Beglov said, adding that emergency teams were continuing efforts to contain the fires.
An Ozon logistics facility was hit as well, triggering a blaze that forced employees to evacuate. The company reported no injuries at the site.
In the neighboring Leningrad region, Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said four people had been hospitalized. Drone debris landed on an apartment building in Gatchina, while 55 parked vehicles were damaged in Novosyolye.
Drozdenko also reported an emergency power outage affecting 50 apartment buildings and leaving approximately 20,000 people without electricity.
VKontakte confirmed that its data center in the Leningrad region had been targeted, but said its services continued operating.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory, Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.
In a separate statement, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 512 drones had been heading toward the Moscow region overnight. Most were reportedly destroyed by air defenses before reaching the capital.
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