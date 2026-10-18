Seed Group partners with VerbaFlo to bring AI-powered leasing and resident communications to property operators in the UAE
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE;—13 October 2026—Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has entered into a strategic partnership with London-based VerbaFlo to support its growth in the residential property sector in the UAE. VerbaFlo provides AI technology for leasing and resident communications, serving landlords and operators of rental housing and student accommodation.
The agreement provides VerbaFlo with access to Seed Group’s network as it expands its business with UAE property owners, developers and management companies. Seed Group will help identify prospective clients and facilitate discussions with government and institutional stakeholders in real estate. Additionally, its support will extend to opportunities elsewhere in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
VerbaFlo already works with established British operators, including Homes for Students, Moda Living, Fusion Students and Downing. Founded in 2024, the company caters to more than 50 residential operators across 12 countries, with its platform supporting over 300,000 residential units.
Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said: “VerbaFlo’s work with established residential operators was a significant consideration for us. These businesses manage a high volume of inquiries, and the quality of their responses is crucial for both occupancy rates and the satisfaction of current residents. This experience is particularly relevant to the UAE. Our objective is to assist VerbaFlo in understanding the needs of local operators and to foster the relationships necessary for establishing a sustainable business in this region.”
More than 60% of resident conversations take place outside office hours, which is why VerbaFlo runs 24/7 across phone, email, web chat and WhatsApp, supporting over 200 languages. For leasing teams, VerbaFlo's AI agents answer questions from prospective tenants, schedule viewings and follow up on inquiries, while a native CRM keeps every exchange in one connected record.
Staff members can intervene when a conversation necessitates their expertise, with access to a full record of previous exchanges. Moreover, VerbaFlo integrates with property management systems like Yardi and Entrata, ensuring that communications are connected to the records already utilised by the teams.
The agreement provides VerbaFlo with access to Seed Group’s network as it expands its business with UAE property owners, developers and management companies. Seed Group will help identify prospective clients and facilitate discussions with government and institutional stakeholders in real estate. Additionally, its support will extend to opportunities elsewhere in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
VerbaFlo already works with established British operators, including Homes for Students, Moda Living, Fusion Students and Downing. Founded in 2024, the company caters to more than 50 residential operators across 12 countries, with its platform supporting over 300,000 residential units.
Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said: “VerbaFlo’s work with established residential operators was a significant consideration for us. These businesses manage a high volume of inquiries, and the quality of their responses is crucial for both occupancy rates and the satisfaction of current residents. This experience is particularly relevant to the UAE. Our objective is to assist VerbaFlo in understanding the needs of local operators and to foster the relationships necessary for establishing a sustainable business in this region.”
More than 60% of resident conversations take place outside office hours, which is why VerbaFlo runs 24/7 across phone, email, web chat and WhatsApp, supporting over 200 languages. For leasing teams, VerbaFlo's AI agents answer questions from prospective tenants, schedule viewings and follow up on inquiries, while a native CRM keeps every exchange in one connected record.
Staff members can intervene when a conversation necessitates their expertise, with access to a full record of previous exchanges. Moreover, VerbaFlo integrates with property management systems like Yardi and Entrata, ensuring that communications are connected to the records already utilised by the teams.
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