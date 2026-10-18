FOREX.com Extends Weekend Trading to Major US Indices with New 7-Day CFDs
(MENAFN- Around theClock ) FOREX- a wholly owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., a publicly traded financial services company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker SNEX - has expanded its weekend trading offering with the launch of US SP 500 7 Day and US Tech 100 7 Day, two new CFD markets giving clients access to major US equity indices across Saturday and Sunday as well as during regular weekday trading hours.
The launch gives traders a new way to respond to developments affecting the broader US equity market before weekday index pricing resumes.
Unlike company-specific announcements, events such as unexpected economic data, geopolitical developments, policy decisions and shifts in market sentiment may influence entire sectors or the wider equity market at once. The introduction of weekend US index CFDs allows traders to take a broader market view when such developments emerge outside the conventional trading week.
Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, CMT at FOREX.com, said: “Weekend developments may change the outlook for the broader equity market before regular US cash equity trading resumes. A geopolitical escalation, an unexpected policy signal or a shift in expectations around growth and inflation may quickly alter sentiment across major US indices. Giving traders access to broad-market CFDs over the weekend provides another way to manage that exposure before weekday pricing resumes.”
Both new products are available through the FOREXplatform as standalone CFD markets, separate from FOREX.com’s existing index CFD products. US SP 500 7 Day provides weekend access to movements linked to the broad US large-cap equity market, while US Tech 100 7 Day gives traders exposure to the technology-focused segment of the US market.
Trading begins at 08:00 UTC on Saturday and continues across the weekend, with a one-hour pause between 21:00 and 22:00 UTC on Sunday before weekday market pricing resumes.
The launch follows FOREX.com’s expansion of extended-hours trading earlier this year, when it introduced XAU/USD 7-Day weekend gold trading and broadened its 24/5 US share CFD offering to more than 100 US-listed companies. The addition of major US indices extends that access from individual securities and precious metals to broader equity-market exposure.
Hilal added: “Indices are often where broader macroeconomic expectations are expressed most clearly. They allow traders to take a view on market direction rather than isolate exposure to a single company, which becomes particularly relevant when the catalyst is geopolitical, economic or policy-driven rather than corporate.”
The new CFD markets give FOREXclients greater choice over how they manage market exposure across the week, extending the company’s growing out-of-hours offering into major US equity indices.
The launch gives traders a new way to respond to developments affecting the broader US equity market before weekday index pricing resumes.
Unlike company-specific announcements, events such as unexpected economic data, geopolitical developments, policy decisions and shifts in market sentiment may influence entire sectors or the wider equity market at once. The introduction of weekend US index CFDs allows traders to take a broader market view when such developments emerge outside the conventional trading week.
Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, CMT at FOREX.com, said: “Weekend developments may change the outlook for the broader equity market before regular US cash equity trading resumes. A geopolitical escalation, an unexpected policy signal or a shift in expectations around growth and inflation may quickly alter sentiment across major US indices. Giving traders access to broad-market CFDs over the weekend provides another way to manage that exposure before weekday pricing resumes.”
Both new products are available through the FOREXplatform as standalone CFD markets, separate from FOREX.com’s existing index CFD products. US SP 500 7 Day provides weekend access to movements linked to the broad US large-cap equity market, while US Tech 100 7 Day gives traders exposure to the technology-focused segment of the US market.
Trading begins at 08:00 UTC on Saturday and continues across the weekend, with a one-hour pause between 21:00 and 22:00 UTC on Sunday before weekday market pricing resumes.
The launch follows FOREX.com’s expansion of extended-hours trading earlier this year, when it introduced XAU/USD 7-Day weekend gold trading and broadened its 24/5 US share CFD offering to more than 100 US-listed companies. The addition of major US indices extends that access from individual securities and precious metals to broader equity-market exposure.
Hilal added: “Indices are often where broader macroeconomic expectations are expressed most clearly. They allow traders to take a view on market direction rather than isolate exposure to a single company, which becomes particularly relevant when the catalyst is geopolitical, economic or policy-driven rather than corporate.”
The new CFD markets give FOREXclients greater choice over how they manage market exposure across the week, extending the company’s growing out-of-hours offering into major US equity indices.
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