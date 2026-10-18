Schneider Electric Wins 10 Awards at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2026
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Dubai, UAE, October 16, 2026 – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has been recognized for its sustainability leadership at the Gulf Sustainability Awards, with five Gold awards for Best Place to Work, Best Use of Renewable Energy, Green Building, Best Environmental Sustainability and Best Net-Zero; four Silver awards for Best Community Development, Best Innovation in Sustainable Technologies, Best Risk Management and Best Learning and Development; and Bronze for Best Data Governance.
The awards were presented at a ceremony at Palazzo Versace Dubai on October 1, to acknowledge organizations that are delivering measurable environmental, social, and governance impact across the Middle East. Finalists earlier presented their initiatives to an expert judging panel in July. The results validate Schneider Electric's integrated performance efficiency across operations, environmental impact, governance, innovation, and talent.
Schneider Electric’s Dubai headquarters, The NEST, achieved carbon neutrality within three months of its launch, reduced energy use by 37% in comparison to its previous UAE office, and earned the prestigious LEED ID+C Platinum, WELL Equity, and SmartScore Platinum certifications. The NE’T’s performance directly supports the’UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, reinforcing the e’irate’s ambition to become a global hub. Globally, Schneider ’lectric’s solutions have helped customers avoid more than 800 million tons of CO₂ emissions, while its programs have trained over one million people in energy management, electrification, and sustainability. Recognizing Schneider Electric’s record of advancing efficiency and decarbonization with customers and partners, TIME and Statista have named Schneider Electric the Wor’d’s Most Sustainable Company for three consecutive years.
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The awards were presented at a ceremony at Palazzo Versace Dubai on October 1, to acknowledge organizations that are delivering measurable environmental, social, and governance impact across the Middle East. Finalists earlier presented their initiatives to an expert judging panel in July. The results validate Schneider Electric's integrated performance efficiency across operations, environmental impact, governance, innovation, and talent.
Schneider Electric’s Dubai headquarters, The NEST, achieved carbon neutrality within three months of its launch, reduced energy use by 37% in comparison to its previous UAE office, and earned the prestigious LEED ID+C Platinum, WELL Equity, and SmartScore Platinum certifications. The NE’T’s performance directly supports the’UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, reinforcing the e’irate’s ambition to become a global hub. Globally, Schneider ’lectric’s solutions have helped customers avoid more than 800 million tons of CO₂ emissions, while its programs have trained over one million people in energy management, electrification, and sustainability. Recognizing Schneider Electric’s record of advancing efficiency and decarbonization with customers and partners, TIME and Statista have named Schneider Electric the Wor’d’s Most Sustainable Company for three consecutive years.
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