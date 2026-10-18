Merz Vows Ukraine Support, Slams Russia’s “Daily Undermining”
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz renewed his call on Saturday for sustained backing of Ukraine in its war against Russia.
“We must not leave this country and its people to fend for themselves. And we will not do so,” said Merz at the congress of the youth organization of his Christian Democratic Union and its sister party, the Christian Social Union, in Berlin.
Germany ranks among Ukraine’s most committed military supporters since the war began in February 2022. It has supplied advanced weapons systems, ammunition and substantial financial aid, and has joined Western sanctions against Moscow.
Merz also attacked the opposition far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left party The Left, accusing both of “downplaying the situation” with regard to Russia.
“What we are currently witnessing from Russia is not just questioning Ukraine’s territorial integrity. What we are witnessing from Russia is a daily undermining of our democracy, our values, and our way of life. And we are fighting back against it now,” the chancellor said.
The remarks follow a recent warning from the head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service about the danger of being pulled into a violent conflict with Russia, noting that Moscow now treats Berlin as a main adversary. Martin Jaeger, president of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), told the parliament’s intelligence committee that the confrontation with Russia has taken on a new and more dangerous quality.
“We must not leave this country and its people to fend for themselves. And we will not do so,” said Merz at the congress of the youth organization of his Christian Democratic Union and its sister party, the Christian Social Union, in Berlin.
Germany ranks among Ukraine’s most committed military supporters since the war began in February 2022. It has supplied advanced weapons systems, ammunition and substantial financial aid, and has joined Western sanctions against Moscow.
Merz also attacked the opposition far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left party The Left, accusing both of “downplaying the situation” with regard to Russia.
“What we are currently witnessing from Russia is not just questioning Ukraine’s territorial integrity. What we are witnessing from Russia is a daily undermining of our democracy, our values, and our way of life. And we are fighting back against it now,” the chancellor said.
The remarks follow a recent warning from the head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service about the danger of being pulled into a violent conflict with Russia, noting that Moscow now treats Berlin as a main adversary. Martin Jaeger, president of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), told the parliament’s intelligence committee that the confrontation with Russia has taken on a new and more dangerous quality.
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