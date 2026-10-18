IIT Mandi’s Osheen Mahajan Wins Gold, Silver and Bronze at 40th Inter-IIT Aquatic Meet 2026

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | 15th October 2026: Osheen Mahajan, a third-year B. Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi from Chandigarh, won three medals, including a gold, at the 40th Inter-IIT Aquatic Meet 2026, held at IIT Kharagpur.

She won gold medal in women’s 50m freestyle race, silver medal in women’s 100m freestyle race, and bronze medal in women’s 50m butterfly race. It is an accomplishment by the institute at the national level in the inter-IIT competition.

The Inter-IIT Aquatic Meet is an annual sports event where students from different IITs in India come together to compete in various aquatic events. The 40th Inter-IIT Aquatic Meet conducted at IIT Kharagpur is a sports arena for the students competing in the sports meet.

Congratulating Osheen on her remarkable performance, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “Osheen’s success is indeed a source of immense pride for the whole community of IIT Mandi. Her performance is an embodiment of the qualities of discipline, dedication, and perseverance. IIT Mandi is always ready to motivate its students towards excellence in studies as well as in other areas including sports.”

Prof. Tushar Jain, Dean of Students, IIT Mandi, said, “Winning three medals at Inter-IIT Aquatics Meet is an admirable feat. The performance of Osheen reflects the need for hard work and dedication. We are happy to see our students performing so well and will continue to motivate them to take part in various activities along with academics.”

Osheen’s winning of three medals further bolsters the sporting success of IIT Mandi and shows the involvement of its students in sports in addition to academics.

About IIT Mandi:

Indian Institutes of Technology Mandi is one of the top second-generation IITs located in Kamand Valley, Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, India. It is one of eight new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, and recognized as one of Institutes of National Importance. IIT Mandi's permanent campus about 14 km (8.7 mi) from Mandi consists of the South and North campuses connected by a narrow neck. The South campus is on the left bank of the Uhl River below Kamand village. The North campus is along the Kataula Khad opposite Salgi village. A transit campus at Government Post graduate College, Mandi was handed over by the Himachal Pradesh Government on 16 November 2009. The Kamand campus ground-breaking ceremony, to mark the start of construction, was held on 13 April 2012. On 25 April 2015, IIT Mandi became the first of all the new IITs to completely shift B. Tech students to its permanent campus in Kamand. Since its inception the institute has been involved with more than 275 Research and Development (R&D) projects worth more than ₹120 crore. In the past 10 years, the institute has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with as many as 11 international and 12 national universities.

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