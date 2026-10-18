HDFC A’C’s Profit Before Tax for the Quarter ended September 30, 2026 at 9,778 million, an increase of 12% over Quarter ended September 30, 2025.
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) declares financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026.
.Amongst India’s largest mutual fund managers with QAAUM market share of 11.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
.Amongst Ind’a’s largest Actively Managed Equity Oriented Mutual Fund managers with QAAUM market share of 12.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
.Revenue from operations was 11,689 million and operating profit was 9,069 million for the Quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 14% and 16% respectively over the Quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Bengaluru, October 15, 2026: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited today reported its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS
.QAAUM of 9,691 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 8,814 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, 11.1% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.
.QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at 6,085 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with a market share of 12.7%. The AMC is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.
.The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 67:33, compared to the industry ratio of 58:42 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
.18.9 million Systematic transactions with a value of 48.0 billion processed during the month of September 2026.
.Over 113k empaneled distribution partners across MFDs, National Distributors and Banks, serviced through a total of 280 offices of which 196 are in B-30 locations. The contribution of B-30 locations to our total monthly average AUM for September 2026 is 20.0%.
.70% of the company’s total monthly average AUM for September 2026 is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry.
.Total Live Accounts stood at 32.3 million as on September 30, 2026. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 17.7 million as on September 30,2026 compared to 63.3 million for the industry, a penetration of 28%.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
.The Operating Profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 9,069 million as compared to 7,796 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
.Profit before tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 9,778 million as compared to 8,755 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
.Profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 7,499 million as compared to 7,179 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
.The Operating Profit of the company for the half year ended September 30, 2026 was 17,345 million as compared to 15,330 million for the half year ended September 30, 2025.
.Profit before tax for the half year ended September 30, 2026 was 20,680 million as compared to 18,616 million for the half year ended September 30, 2025.
.Profit after tax for the half year ended September 30, 2026 was 15,882 million as compared to 14,659 million for the half year ended September 30, 2025.
.Amongst India’s largest mutual fund managers with QAAUM market share of 11.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
.Amongst Ind’a’s largest Actively Managed Equity Oriented Mutual Fund managers with QAAUM market share of 12.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
.Revenue from operations was 11,689 million and operating profit was 9,069 million for the Quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 14% and 16% respectively over the Quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Bengaluru, October 15, 2026: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited today reported its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS
.QAAUM of 9,691 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 8,814 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, 11.1% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.
.QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at 6,085 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with a market share of 12.7%. The AMC is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.
.The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 67:33, compared to the industry ratio of 58:42 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
.18.9 million Systematic transactions with a value of 48.0 billion processed during the month of September 2026.
.Over 113k empaneled distribution partners across MFDs, National Distributors and Banks, serviced through a total of 280 offices of which 196 are in B-30 locations. The contribution of B-30 locations to our total monthly average AUM for September 2026 is 20.0%.
.70% of the company’s total monthly average AUM for September 2026 is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry.
.Total Live Accounts stood at 32.3 million as on September 30, 2026. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 17.7 million as on September 30,2026 compared to 63.3 million for the industry, a penetration of 28%.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
.The Operating Profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 9,069 million as compared to 7,796 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
.Profit before tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 9,778 million as compared to 8,755 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
.Profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 7,499 million as compared to 7,179 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
.The Operating Profit of the company for the half year ended September 30, 2026 was 17,345 million as compared to 15,330 million for the half year ended September 30, 2025.
.Profit before tax for the half year ended September 30, 2026 was 20,680 million as compared to 18,616 million for the half year ended September 30, 2025.
.Profit after tax for the half year ended September 30, 2026 was 15,882 million as compared to 14,659 million for the half year ended September 30, 2025.
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