Zydus Launches Season 3 of ‘Easiest Exam’ Campaign to Promote Breast Cancer Awareness Across India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th October 2026: Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Zydus has launched Season 3 of its nationwide ‘Easiest Exam’ campaign, encouraging women to spend just three minutes every month checking their breasts for unusual changes.
Breast cancer continues to be a growing health concern in India. A recent study found that the country's breast cancer incidence rate increased from 13 per 100,000 women in 1990 to 29.4 in 2023. During the same period, the mortality rate rose by 74%, from 8.9 to 15.5 per 100,000 women. Late diagnosis remains another concern, with studies suggesting that nearly 60% of patients are diagnosed at advanced stages (III or IV).
This year's campaign carries the message ‘Do Haath, Teen Minute Aur Ek Aasaan Sa Exam’, encouraging women to become more aware of their breast health. The campaign video features people from different walks of life across India, with a song sung by playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi.
The campaign will also feature oncologists sharing insights on early detection, timely screening and treatment, while highlighting the important role of caregivers.
Through this initiative, Zydus aims to encourage conversations around breast health and the importance of recognising changes early and seeking timely medical advice.
Watch the campaign:
Breast cancer continues to be a growing health concern in India. A recent study found that the country's breast cancer incidence rate increased from 13 per 100,000 women in 1990 to 29.4 in 2023. During the same period, the mortality rate rose by 74%, from 8.9 to 15.5 per 100,000 women. Late diagnosis remains another concern, with studies suggesting that nearly 60% of patients are diagnosed at advanced stages (III or IV).
This year's campaign carries the message ‘Do Haath, Teen Minute Aur Ek Aasaan Sa Exam’, encouraging women to become more aware of their breast health. The campaign video features people from different walks of life across India, with a song sung by playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi.
The campaign will also feature oncologists sharing insights on early detection, timely screening and treatment, while highlighting the important role of caregivers.
Through this initiative, Zydus aims to encourage conversations around breast health and the importance of recognising changes early and seeking timely medical advice.
Watch the campaign:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment