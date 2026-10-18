Tata Power Hosts Free Eye Check-up Camp for Drivers at Bengaluru Charging Hub
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Initiative with Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital underlines Tata Power's focus on the well-being of the people who power India's EV ecosystem
Bengaluru: Tata Power, in partnership with Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, conducted a Mega Free Eye Check-up Camp for fleet drivers, DCM drivers and vehicle owners on 12 October 2026 at its EZ Charge Hub in Electronic City, Bengaluru.
The camp was aimed at supporting the drivers who keep the city's mobility ecosystem moving. Good vision is critical for road safety, yet regular eye screenings are often overlooked within the driving community. The initiative brought preventive eye care to drivers at a place they already visit as part of their daily routine.
The event was graced by Shri K. M. Satish, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Sub-Division, and Dr. V. Veerappan, Chairman, ELCITA.
More than 200 individuals underwent comprehensive eye examinations using advanced diagnostic equipment and the latest screening technologies. Participants also received complimentary coupons that their family members and friends can use for regular eye check-ups and treatment at highly subsidised rates.
The EZ Charge Hub in Electronic City, one of Tata Power's largest charging destinations in Bengaluru, hosted the initiative. With 34 charging bays featuring both DC fast (CCS) and AC Type-2 chargers, the hub operates round the clock and offers a waiting lounge, washrooms and Wi-Fi for the comfort of EV users and commercial fleet operators.
The camp reflects Tata Power's commitment to its customers and the people behind India's growing EV ecosystem, extending its role beyond charging infrastructure towards safer, healthier mobility.
Tata Power's expansive EV charging infrastructure has over 6,700 public and captive charging points, more than 2.5 lakh home chargers, and 1,200+ e-bus charging points across 700+ cities nationwide.
Bengaluru: Tata Power, in partnership with Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, conducted a Mega Free Eye Check-up Camp for fleet drivers, DCM drivers and vehicle owners on 12 October 2026 at its EZ Charge Hub in Electronic City, Bengaluru.
The camp was aimed at supporting the drivers who keep the city's mobility ecosystem moving. Good vision is critical for road safety, yet regular eye screenings are often overlooked within the driving community. The initiative brought preventive eye care to drivers at a place they already visit as part of their daily routine.
The event was graced by Shri K. M. Satish, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Sub-Division, and Dr. V. Veerappan, Chairman, ELCITA.
More than 200 individuals underwent comprehensive eye examinations using advanced diagnostic equipment and the latest screening technologies. Participants also received complimentary coupons that their family members and friends can use for regular eye check-ups and treatment at highly subsidised rates.
The EZ Charge Hub in Electronic City, one of Tata Power's largest charging destinations in Bengaluru, hosted the initiative. With 34 charging bays featuring both DC fast (CCS) and AC Type-2 chargers, the hub operates round the clock and offers a waiting lounge, washrooms and Wi-Fi for the comfort of EV users and commercial fleet operators.
The camp reflects Tata Power's commitment to its customers and the people behind India's growing EV ecosystem, extending its role beyond charging infrastructure towards safer, healthier mobility.
Tata Power's expansive EV charging infrastructure has over 6,700 public and captive charging points, more than 2.5 lakh home chargers, and 1,200+ e-bus charging points across 700+ cities nationwide.
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